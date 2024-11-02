O’Shaquie Foster is out for revenge in rematch against Robson Conceicao

Robson Conceicao (left) won a highly controversial split decision over O'Shaquie Foster on July 6. (Photo by Mikey WIliams-Top Rank)

O’Shaquie Foster is glad he has an opportunity to redeem himself after not getting the result he wanted the first time he faced Robson Conceicao.

The southpaw Foster will challenge Conceicao for the WBC junior lightweight title Saturday night at the Turning Stone Resort and Casino in Verona, New York. The 12-round bout will stream live on ESPN+ (10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT).

Saturday’s clash is a rematch between Conceicao and Foster of their July 6 clash, which Conceicao won by split decision, winning Foster’s WBC title in the process. There was a significant public outcry, including on social media as many media, insiders, and fans thought Foster did enough to win.

Because of the public outcry, approximately two weeks after the fight, the World Boxing Council Board of Governors mandated Conceicao’s first defense of the title would be against Foster.

Foster (22-3, 12 knockouts) acknowledged he could have been more effective from the opening bell against Conceicao, but is glad he is in a position to win back his world title belt. Deep down, he knew a rematch would be mandated.

“After the fight, I had a good feeling that there was going to be a rematch,” Foster told The Ring in a recent interview. “There was so much backlash and so many people saying stuff on the internet and (the outcome) was going viral. I just had a good feeling a second fight was going to happen. When it did come down, I was actually happy so I could right that wrong.

“I could’ve been more busy, more active (against Conceicao). Put more combinations together. I had more opportunities. That’s what I took away from it.”

Despite the loss to Conceicao, Foster is rated higher than the Brazil-born fighter. Foster and Conceicao are rated No. 2 and No. 8, respectively.

Despite not having a world title belt at the moment, Foster believes he is the best fighter at 130 pounds.

“I feel I’m the best fighter in the world (at 130 pounds),” said Foster, who, along with Conceicao, is promoted by Top Rank. “I feel like I’m the best fighter, at any weight. You could put me in a different weight class, and I would be the best fighter. I believe that every fighter should feel like that.”

The 31-year-old has displayed different skill-sets over his last couple of fights. Known more as a slick counter-puncher, Foster displayed more power and aggression in his October 2023 fight against Eduardo ‘Rocky’ Hernandez. The fight was full of ebb and flows, including round 11, which was a candidate for Round of the Year.

Foster would end up stopping Hernandez during the following round, marking the first defense of the WBC title.

Whether it is continuing to box or stand and trade with power punchers, Foster can adjust, if he needs to, against any of the top fighters, thanks to working and improving with longtime trainer Bobby Benton.

“For me, in the gym, some trainers are stuck in their ways,” said Foster. “They want you to train a certain way. He never tried to put me in a box. When we train, we train and put our minds together. If I see something I don’t like, or he sees something that he don’t like, we come together and talk about it. Stuff like that. I’m able to expand my mind. And we do the same with each other. He doesn’t keep me in a box. Outside of boxing, he’s a great guy.

“The biggest thing for me was the mental aspect. When I was able to block out all the noise and I was able to focus, and really just putting everything together into boxing, that’s when everything changed for me. Literally. It’s a lifestyle.”

Foster plans to make a statement at the expense of Conceicao. Rather than leave it in the hands of the judges, as in the first fight, Foster plans to end the fight early and walk out with the world title back around his waist.

“We coming to work. Whatever the outcome, they’re going to know I beat bro down. Whether they stop it, or his corner throws the towel in. It’s 12 rounds of beating. They’re going to understand that I’m the clear winner this time.

“We definitely motivated.”

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

