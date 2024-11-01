Fernando Martinez Vacates IBF Title, In Favor Of Kazuto Ioka Rematch

Fernando Martinez scores with an uppercut during his junior bantamweight title-unification fight against Kazuto Ioka. (Photo by Naoki Fukuda)

Fernando ‘Puma’ Martinez traded in one alphabet title for repeat business and the huge payday that comes with it.

The unbeaten Argentinean officially vacated his IBF junior bantamweight title, the sanctioning body confirmed Friday. Martinez made the decision after he was prompted to make a mandatory title defense versus Willibaldo Garcia.

“On Tuesday, October 29 the IBF received notification that Fernando Martinez was vacating his IBF title,” an IBF spokesperson informed The Ring. “In a letter addressed to President Daryl Peoples, Martinez thanked Peoples for the opportunity to represent the organization with honor and respect.

“The IBF wishes Fernando Martinez continued success and all the best in his future endeavors.

Martinez (17-0, 9 knockouts) will instead proceed with a far more lucrative rematch with Kazuto Ioka (31-3-1, 16 KOs). The Ring’s No. 1 and No. 2-rated junior bantamweights will meet again on Dec. 31 in Tokyo. Martinez won their first bout via unanimous decision to unify the IBF and WBA titles at Ryoguke Kokugikan in Tokyo.

The bout marked the third—and now final—defense of the IBF title Martinez claimed in a Feb. 2022 decision over Jerwin Ancajas. He repeated the feat in far more dominant fashion later that October. Martinez then defeated Jade Bornea via knockout for his lone fight of 2023.

His 2024 campaign will carry an Ioka two-pack. The Ring has learned that his purse for the rematch is well into six figures.

Interestingly, Ioka was faced with a similar predicament ahead of another rematch.

The four-division titlist was forced to give up the WBO title to instead proceed with a June 2023 sequel versus Joshua Franco. The two fought to a majority decision draw in their 2022 New Year’s Eve WBA/WBO unification bout in Tokyo. Ioka retained his WBO belt while Franco kept the WBA title.

Their rematch saw Ioka defeat an overweight Franco to win the WBA belt, which he defended once. His reign ended in the defeat to Martinez, though that belt will be the only one at stake in December.

Meanwhile, the IBF has already moved to fill the vacancy.

Mexico’s Garcia and unbeaten countryman Rene Calixto were summoned to begin negotiations. The fight between the IBF’s top two-rated contenders was ordered on Oct. 31, according to an official ruling obtained by The Ring.

Garcia (22-5-1, 13 KOs) is represented by Sean ‘VIVA’ Gibbons. Calixto (23-0, 9 KOs) is promoted by TMK International, headed by former 118-pound titlist and current featherweight contender Tomoki Kameda (43-4, 23 KOs).

The two sides have until Nov. 30 to reach a deal. However, The Ring has learned that an agreement is all but finalized for December in Japan. Fittingly, the fight would take place less than two weeks before Martinez-Ioka II, should the date hold.

Jake Donovan is a senior writer for The Ring and vice president of the Boxing Writers Association of America.

