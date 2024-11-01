Yuttapong Tongdee Set to Challenge Yoshiki Takei for WBO Bantamweight belt

Yuttapong Tongdee - Photo by Wasim Mather

Thailand’s Yuttapong Tongdee (15-0, 9 KOs) is set to take a major step in his career as he faces Yoshiki Takei (10-0, 9 KOs), for the WBO bantamweight title on December 24 at Ariake Arena in Tokyo.

Tongdee brings a rich background in amateur boxing, having represented Thailand internationally and achieving notable wins. Among his accomplishments is a victory over Robeisy Ramírez, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and former WBO featherweight world champion.

Since turning professional, Tongdee has steadily added to his resume, with wins over the likes of Filipino prospect Herlan Gomez (11-1, 8 KOs) and former world title challenger Pigmy Kokietgym (64-31-2, 28 KOs). His most recent performance, a defence of his WBA Asia bantamweight title over France’s Giuliano Fantone (8-2, 5 KOs), showcased his strong fundamentals and focus. This match will be his first time fighting abroad as a pro.

Takei, meanwhile, is coming off an active year, defending his WBO bantamweight title with wins over Jason Moloney (27-3, 19 KOs) and Daigo Higa (21-3-1, 19 KOs). The 28-year-old southpaw is rated at No. 4 by The Ring at bantamweight. He will be making his third title defense, and aims to continue his undefeated streak with a disciplined, aggressive style.

For Tongdee, this is a chance to prove himself on the world stage, and for Takei, it’s an opportunity to solidify his place among the bantamweight elite. It’s a compelling matchup to close out the year in style for both fighters and their fans.

Follow Wasim Mather on Instagram.

Follow @x