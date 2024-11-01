Tobias Reyes and Felix Alvarado scheduled to clash in IBF eliminator on Dec. 27

Gilbert Gonzales lays in the canvas while Tobias Reyes (center) celebrates his stoppage win - Photo by Nelson Quispe/Boxeo de Primera

Former IBF junior flyweight titlist Felix Alvarado will look to bring some festive cheer to his Nicaraguan countrymen when he faces unbeaten Tobias Reyes on December 27.

The two power-punchers will headline in an IBF flyweight title eliminator at the Polideportivo Alexis Arguello, Managua.

Alvarado (41-4, 35 knockouts), rated at No. 7 by The Ring at flyweight, welcomes the opportunity to meet his Argentine rival in what he hopes will lead to a rematch with IBF beltholder Angel Ayala.

“I am grateful to my manager, William Ramirez, for continuing his trust in me and happy because I will be able to have a historic elimination fight in my country with my people watching,” Alvarado told The Ring through manager William Ramirez. “I am proud to have this opportunity and do not intend to waste it.

“Our plan is to hopefully win this fight and then turn around and get that rematch with Ayala.”

Alvarado made his debut in 2010 and won his first 18 fights before he lost world title attempts to Kazuto Ioka (UD 12) and Juan Carlos Reveco (UD 12). “El Gemelo” rebounded with 15 wins to secure a shot at the vacant IBF 108-pound belt. He stopped Randy Petalcorin (TKO 7) in October 2018 and made two successful title defenses.

The aggressive 35-year-old, whose twin brother, Rene, held the WBA junior lightweight title, vacated his title to move up in weight, he lost an IBF title fight against Edwards (UD 12). He headed to Mexico and seemed unlucky against Ayala (L UD 12) but has scored two wins back in Nicaragua.

Reyes (16-0-1, 15 KOs) turned professional in 2021. He quickly won the national title against Sebastian Castillo (TKO 2) and South American title when he met Edinson Martinez (TKO 7). He also picked up an IBF regional title.

The 26-year-old from Santa Fe went to Mexico and was held to a draw by former world title challenger Cristian Gonzalez (D 10). This year he as remained active with three inside the distance wins.

