Robson Conceicao, O’Shaquie Foster Make Weight For WBC Title Fight Rematch

Robson Conceicao (left) and O'Shaquie Foster stare down after the final pre-fight press conference for their Nov. 2 rematch in Verona, New York. Photo credit: Mikey Williams, Top Rank

O’Shaquie Foster stared down and confidently nodded the man who he believes is holding his rightful property.

The former WBC 130-pound titlist was all business at the scales for his anticipated rematch versus Brazil’s Robson Conceicao. Foster (22-3, 12 KOs) weighed 129.9 pounds in a bid to become a two-time titleholder. Conceicao (19-2-1, 9 KOs) weighed 129.7 pounds in his first title defense.

Foster lived up to his ‘Ice Water’ ring moniker during an intense post weigh-in stare down. The message was sent that he seeks revenge in their ESPN+ main event Saturday from Turning Stone Resort & Casino in Verona, New York.

Conceicao won their July 6 meeting via highly questionable split decision in Newark, New Jersey.

Most viewers felt Foster did enough to retain his WBC 130-pound title for the second time. Judge Ron McNair (116-112) was the only official to share that viewpoint. His card was overruled by judges Tony Lundy (116-112) and Paul Wallace (115-113). The verdict saw Conceicao—Brazil’s first-ever boxer to win Olympic Gold in 2016—claim his first major title.

Ironically, the controversial outcome landed in favor of Conceicao in his fourth title challenge. He dropped decisions to Oscar Valdez and Shakur Stevenson in separate fights for the WBC belt. Conceicao also had to settle for a draw WBO 130-pound titlist Emanuel Navarrete to a draw last November.

Foster won the WBC 130-pound crown in a thrilling 12th round knockout Eduardo ‘Rocky’ Hernandez last Oct. 28. Their memorable clash saw Foster rally to twice drop and subsequently stop Hernandez with just 22 seconds to go.

The title reign was further validated in a Feb. 16 split decision win over Abraham Nova. It has been a familiar theme in his career for Foster, who didn’t need only came out ahead on two cards in a fight he clearly won.

Below are the weights for the remaining undercard bouts.

Raymond Muratalla (21-0, 16 KOs), Fontana, California, 136.6 pounds

Jesus A. Perez (25-5, 18 KOs), Tijuana, Mexico, 136.2 pounds

10 rounds, lightweight

Bryce Mills (16-1, 5 KOs), Syracuse, New York, 139.8 pounds

Mike Ohan Jr. (19-3, 9 KOs), Holbrook, Massachusetts, 140.7 pounds

8 rounds, junior welterweight

Abraham Nova (23-3, 16 KOs), Albany, New York, 131.4 pounds

Humberto Galindo (14-3-2, 11 KOs), Tijuana, 131.3 pounds

10 rounds, junior lightweight

Jahi Tucker (12-1-1, 5 KOs), Deer Park, New York, 161.8 pounds

Quilisto Madera (14-5, 9 KOs), Stockton, California, 161.8 pounds

8 rounds, middleweight

Ali Feliz (3-0, 2 KOs), Danbury, Connecticut, 224.1 pounds

Rashad Cuellar (5-4, 3 KOs), Carrolton, Texas, 252.1 pounds

6 rounds, heavyweight

Yan Santana (12-0, 11 KOs), La Romana, Dominican Republic, 126.8 pounds

Eduardo Baez (23-6-2, Mexicali, Mexico, 125.7 pounds

10 rounds, featherweight

Damian Knyba (13-0, 7 KOs), Wudzyn, Poland, 259.1 pounds

Richard Lartey (16-6, 13 KOs), Accra, Ghana, 288 pounds

8 rounds, heavyweight

