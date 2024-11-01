Trini Ochoa Set For Latest Hometown Headliner Versus Jose Jacobo In Phoenix, Arizona

Trini Ochoa (right) with three-division titlist and two-time Olympic Gold medalist Vasiliy Lomachenko. Photo courtesy of Ochoa's social media

There is nothing like a hometown fight for Trini Ochoa.

The unbeaten junior welterweight will face Jose Jacobo at the Celebrity Theatre in his hometown of Phoenix, Arizona. The 10-round fight will stream live Friday on BXNG TV on Vyre Network (9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT).

At Thursday’s weigh-in, Ochoa weighed in at 139.6 pounds. Jacobo came in at 138.8 pounds.

Ochoa (18-0, 8 knockouts) has regularly appeared at Celebrity Theatre since his April 2018 pro debut. All but two of his fights have taken place there. Ochoa gets a thrill fighting before familiar faces.

With a lot on the line versus the credible Jacobo (15-1, 6 KOs), a win tonight will be that much more rewarding.

“I can share the experience (of fighting) with my friends, family, and fans,” Ochoa told The Ring. “Bringing everyone together and celebrating (afterwards) together. Nothing beats that feeling. Especially with Jacobo, because he’s going to be the toughest opponent yet. Someone who wants to win, who also had a full training camp.

“It’s an opportunity for me to display the level I am on and to put on a great performance to earn that belt against a skilled fighter.

Ochoa, 26, last fought on August 24, defeating gatekeeper and Olympian Jose Angulo by unanimous decision. The win over Angulo marked Ochoa’s first scheduled 10 round fight.

“Going into this fight, I feel strong, sharp, and prepared,” insisted Ochoa. “I have the skill, the heart, and strength getting into the ring (tonight).

“No one else but me is getting the win, and no one else but me is getting that belt. I’m ready and feel great.”

Jacobo (15-1, 6 KOs), who is from Grand Island, Nebraska, also fought his last fight on August 24. He defeated journeyman Clay Burns by unanimous decision over six rounds. In his previous fight on February 10, Jacobo defeated Jaijohn Gonzalez by split decision.

Friday’s fight will be his first time fighting in a scheduled 10 round fight.

The show is presented by Iron Boy Promotions. Also on the card, L.A.-based Ukrainian heavyweight Serhii Sheludko (5-1, 3 KOs), meets unbeaten Mario Jaquez (3-0, 2 KOs) in a four-round fight.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected].

