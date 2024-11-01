Davies-Masoud, Cameron-Berghult, TNT Sports Undercard Weigh-In Report From Birmingham

Liam Davies is set for his latest effort to climb the junior featherweight ranks.

‘The Telford Inoue’ easily made weight for his TNT Sports headliner versus Shabaz Masoud. Davies (16-0, 8 knockouts) was 121.6 pounds, while Masoud (13-0, 4 KOs) was just under the divisional limit at 121.9 pounds.

Their scheduled 12-round regional title fight headlines Saturday’s TNT Sports show from bp pulse LIVE in Birmingham, England.

Davies has been dubbed by Dev Sahni, boxing’s premier emcee and hype man, as the one to eventually take down Naoya Inoue (28-0, 25 KOs). However unrealistic, fights like this will go a long way to help the 28-year-old to rise to contention.

A three-fight knockout streak precedes Saturday’s event. It came in this very venue, when Davies stopped Erik Robles (15-2, 9 KOs) in the second round on March 16.

Masoud (13-0, 4 KOs) also makes his second straight appearance at the rebranded bp pulse LIVE. The 28-year-old prospect from Stoke-on-Trent outpointed Marvin Solano on July 20.

Saturday will mark Masoud’s first scheduled 12-round outing.

The chief support pits a pair of former titlists in search of making their way back to the top.

Former undisputed 140-pound queen Chantelle Cameron (19-1, 8 KOs) defends her interim WBC junior welterweight title versus Sweden’s Patricia Berghult (17-1, 4 KOs).

Cameron was 139.7 pounds, while Berghult—a former 154-pound titlist now campaigning at 140—weighed 138.2 pounds.

The bout is the second for Cameron under the Queensberry Promotions banner. She signed with Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren earlier this year and picked up a secondary title in her first outing. It came in a July 20 points win over Elhem Mekhaled at this location.

Key for Cameron campaigning for that trinket was positioning herself for the winner of the Nov. 15 Katie Taylor-Amanda Serrano rematch. Northampton’s Cameron will be the mandatory challenger to the undisputed crown she lost to Taylor in their Nov. 25 rematch in Dublin.

Cameron outpointed the Irish superstar last May, ruining Taylor’s long=awaited Ireland homecoming.

Berghult (17-1, 4 KOs) has won two straight since a ten-round defeat to Natasha Jonas in their Sept. 2022 unification bout. Berghult held the WBC 154-pound title but conceded her belt to the British icon in their WBC/WBO championship affair.

Below are the weights for the remaining undercard bouts.

Ekow Essuman (20-1, 8 KOs), Nottingham, Nottinghamshire, UK, 146.6 pounds

Ben Vaughan (10-0, 3 KOs), Northampton, Northamptonshire, UK, 146.6 pounds

Ezra Taylor (9-0, 6 KOs), Nottingham 176.8 pounds

Kristaps Bulmeistars (12-2, 5 KOs), Riga, Latvia, 180.1 pounds

Eithan James (12-1, 0 KOs), Northampton, Northamptonshire, UK, 146.6 pounds

Jermaine Osbourne-Edwards (11-0, 1 KO), Wolverhampton, West Midlands, UK, 146.4 pounds

Lewis Williams (pro debut), Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, UK, 225.6 pounds

Lamah Griggs (3-9-1, 0 KOs), Nottingham, 247.9 pounds

Eoghan Lavin (2-0, 0 KOs), Ballyhaunis, Ireland,161.8 pounds

Remi Scholer (4-12, 1 KO), Thionville, France, 159.7 pounds

Mykyle Ahmed (1-0, 1 KO), Sheffield, Yorkshire, UK, 118.8 pounds

Yin Calcedo (10-24-4, 4 KOs), Buenaventura, Colombia, 117 ½ pounds

