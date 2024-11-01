Amateur standout Wanderley Pereira set to make his pro debut as a middleweight

Wanderley Pereira - Photo courtesy of IBA

Up-and-coming management company Realm Sports headed by long-time boxing manager Sam Katkovski have added amateur standout Wanderley Pereira to their roster.

Pereira, who went 72-11 as an amateur, will fight professionally as a middleweight.

The 23-year-old Brazilian won gold at the South American games in 2022. He later won silver at the 2023 World Championships and at the Pan-Am Games, and reached the quarter finals of the 2024 Olympics, losing to eventual gold medalist Oleksandr Khyzhniak.

Realm Sports, who also represent former cruiserweight titlist Arsen Goulamirian, middleweight contender Austin Williams, highly-ranked featherweight Arnold Khegai and former junior featherweight beltholder Jesse Magdaleno, were only too happy to grow their portfolio with the acquisition of the impressive Brazilian boxer.

“Wanderley enjoyed a very successful amateur career, medalling at both the World Championships and Pan-American Games, and he quickly became one of my priorities to sign and work with,” said Katkovski. “His style is made for the pros and we believe he has all the skills to become a superstar.

“We are excited for him to begin his career as me and my partner Aventis Sports guide him to numerous world titles.”

Head of recruitment and talent development Taylor O’Higgins has long recognized the ability of Pereira and felt the timing was right to bring him on board.

“I’ve been following Wanderley in the amateurs for the past few years, and he immediately stood out to me as someone whose skillset would perfectly translate to the professional ranks,” said O’Higgins. “With a fan-friendly style as well as impressive handspeed, physicality and power, I believe that Wanderley is the next star to emerge from the burgeoning boxing scene in Brazil.

“I can’t wait to see his progress going forward, both in the amateurs and the professional ranks.”

Pereira is tentatively scheduled to make his debut in February. The working plan calls for him to also continue to fight as an amateur with one eye on representing his country at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

