Fight Night Program – Week of Oct. 31-Nov. 6

The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.

Here are this week’s most relevant fights:

Friday, November 1 – Caribe Royale, Orlando, Fla.

Jamaine Ortiz vs. Christian Miño – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Kaipo Gallegos vs. Iron Alvarez – junior lightweight – 8 rounds

Chavez Barrientes vs. Noah Contreras – featherweight – 8 rounds

Tayre Jones vs. Willmank Canonico Brito – junior welterweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Friday, November 1 – Red Owl Boxing Arena, Houston

Tahmir Smalls vs. Seantorious Martin – welterweight – 8 rounds

Dion Jones vs. Elijah Williams – junior welterweight – 8 rounds

Gustavo Rivera Rio vs. Joseph Cruz Brown – junior lightweight – 6 rounds

Travis Kent Crawford vs. Joshafat Ortiz – junior lightweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Friday, November 1 – The SSE Arena, Belfast, Northern Ireland

Robbie Davies Jr. vs. Javier Fortuna – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Kurt Walker vs. Rudy Garcia – featherweight – 10 rounds

Padraig McCrory vs. Leonard Carrillo – light heavyweight – 10 rounds

Ruadhan Farrell vs. Connor Kerr – junior featherweight – 10 rounds

Matthew Boreland vs. Calum Turnbull – junior featherweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: ProBoxTV

Friday, November 1 – DCU Center, Worcester, Mass.

Josniel Castro vs. Denzel Whitley 10 rounds, junior middleweight – 10 rounds

Kevin Nagle vs. Jake Paradise – heavyweight – 8 rounds

Saturday, November 2 – Turning Stone Casino, Verona, N.Y.

Robson Conceicao vs. O’Shaquie Foster – junior lightweight – 12 rounds

The razor-thin decision in favor of Brazil’s Conceicao in their last fight was a robbery for many observers, but it was entertaining enough for them to run it back. Expect an equally close battle with an open ending – hopefully setting up a trilogy between these fine and dedicated athletes.

Also on this card:

Raymond Muratalla vs. Jesus Perez – lightweight – 10 rounds

Yan Santana vs. Eduardo Baez – featherweight – 10 rounds

Abraham Nova vs. Humberto Galindo – junior lightweight – 10 rounds

Bryce Mills vs. Mike Ohan Jr. – junior welterweight – 8 rounds

Jahi Tucker vs. Quilisto Madera – middleweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: ESPN+

Saturday, November 2 – Virgin Hotel, Las Vegas

Floyd Schofield vs. Rene Tellez Giron – lightweight – 12 rounds

Gabriela Fundora vs. Gabriela Celeste Alaniz – women’s flyweight – 10 rounds

Bektemir Melikuziev vs. David Stevens – super middleweight – 10 rounds

Eric Tudor vs. Harold Calderon – welterweight – 10 rounds

Darius Fulghum vs. Christopher Pearson – super middleweight – 10 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Saturday, November 2 – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham, England

Liam Davies vs. Shabaz Masoud – junior featherweight – 12 rounds

Davies sees this clash as a mere stepping stone towards greater challenges, possibly a fight against Naoya Inoue, but the unbeaten Masoud may have other plans.

Also on this card:

Chantelle Cameron vs. Patricia Berghult – women’s junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Ekow Essuman vs. Ben Vaughan – welterweight – 10 rounds

Ezra Taylor vs. Kristaps Bulmeistars – light heavyweight – 10 rounds

Eithan James vs. Jermaine Osbourne-Edwards – welterweight – 10 rounds

Saturday, November 2 – Mohegan Sun Casino, Uncasville, Conn.

Alejandro Paulino vs. Toka Kahn Clary – lightweight – 10 rounds

Cassius Chaney vs. Onoriode Ehwarieme – heavyweight – 8 rounds

Kevin Walsh vs. Irvin Gonzalez – junior lightweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: SwerveCombatTV

Saturday, November 2 – Scottish Rite Auditorium, Collingswood, N.J.

Muhsin Cason vs. Anthony Holloway – cruiserweight – 6 rounds

James Martin vs. Delen Parsley – junior middleweight – 6 rounds

Saturday, November 2 – Kraftverkehr, Chemnitz, Germany

Tom Dzemski vs. Nick Hannig – light heavyweight – 10 rounds

Roman Fress vs. Stefan Nikolic – cruiserweight – 10 rounds

Richard Meinecke vs. Jakub Torac – junior middleweight – 6 rounds

Max Suske vs. Adam Cieslak – super middleweight – 6 rounds

Armend Xhoxaj vs. Milosav Savic – cruiserweight – 6 rounds

