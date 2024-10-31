Ernesto ‘Tito’ Mercado Set To Face Jesus Saracho on Nov. 9 In Matchroom Debut

Photo Credit: Matchroom Boxing

Ernesto ‘Tito’ Mercado expected to be matched as tough as possible when he signed with Matchroom Boxing.

Renowned matchmaker Kevin Rooney Jr. came through on that part, as he always does.

Mercado (16-0, 15 knockouts) now has an opponent for his Nov. 9 Matchroom debut. The fast-rising junior welterweight will face Guadalajara’s Jesus Saracho in the opening bout of a five-fight DAZN show from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

“If I want to get these world title fights and make noise, I have to face these tough guys,” Mercado told The Ring. “Matchroom has the platform to make it happen for me. Kevin is an aggressive matchmaker and will get me there. It shouldn’t be too long before I become a superstar.”

Mercado-Saracho will serve in supporting capacity to the Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis-Karen Chukhadzhian IBF welterweight title fight rematch. Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez (20-0, 13 KOs) defends his RING/WBC 115-pound championship versus Pedro Guevara (42-4-1, 22 KOs) in the chief support.

Mercado, 23, is now tasked with hyping up the crowd before the pair of title fights.

That should not be an issue, given the opponent and his preparation.

Saracho (14-2-1, 11 KOs) was already slated to fight on this date, though on another show. The Guadalajara native was due face Fernando Bunch (13-1, 6 KOs) on a Nov. 9 ProBox show in Kissimmee, Florida.

The 23-year-old Mexican southpaw will instead test the skills and chin of Mercado.

Saracho has also shown a flair for going quality rounds.

He has upended then-unbeaten Cesar Francis and Alberto Palmetta in decision wins inside the past two years. Those bouts bookmarked two competitive blemishes on his mark. Saracho fought then-unbeaten Tarik Zaina to a draw last June and dropped a wildly scored split decision to Starling Castillo on March 27.

Mercado is game for the cause also determined to shine in his first fight under the Matchroom banner.

“They’ve been putting on great fights and can do that for me too,” Mercado said. “The Boots/Bam undercard will have a lot of eyeballs.

