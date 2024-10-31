Daniel Dubois Cleared For Voluntary Title Defense, Eyes February Return

Daniel Dubois is cleared to slaughter any lamb he pleases.

The Ring has confirmed that Dubois remains in the voluntary phase of his IBF heavyweight title reign. The distinction works to his advantage, particularly since there are plans for the British knockout artist to return in February.

IBF officials confirmed that Dubois (22-2, 21 knockouts) has until April 22 to defend his belt versus any Top 15-ranked contender. His mandatory will be due after that, though one still needs to be assigned. That should come in the ordered Martin Bakole-Agit Kabayel title eliminator, which is now headed to a purse bid hearing.

By then, Dubois hopes to have lodged the second defense of his unlikely title reign.

The distinction of being able to face any contender once upon a time would have cleared a path for an Anthony Joshua rematch. Dubois battered the former two-time unified titlist via fifth round knockout on Sept. 21 at Wembley Stadium in London.

The feat validated Dubois’ heavyweight title reign, after he was upgraded from interim beltholder. Dubois defeated unbeaten Filip Hrgovic via eighth-round stoppage in their June 1 secondary IBF heavyweight title fight. The belt was moved to full status after RING champion Oleksandr Usyk (22-0, 14 KOs) vacated the IBF belt in time for it to be at stake in September.

Dubois seized the moment and scored his third consecutive stoppage victory. All have come in the aftermath of his knockout loss to Usyk last August.

The trio of wins inside the distance also came on Riyadh Season-branded events. Dubois will appear on that circuit for a fourth straight time, likely next February.

Joshua (28-4, 25 KOs) was the targeted opponent, even though their September meeting was one-sided and conclusive. His team is now hesitant to proceed with that option.

Sky Sports theorized that unbeaten Fabio Wardley (18-0-1, 17 KOs) is in line to land the plum assignment. Former WBO heavyweight titlist and now-resurgent contender Joseph Parker (35-3, 23 KOs) has also pledged his willingness to face Dubois.

