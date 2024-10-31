Conor Wallace, Justis Huni return on December 11 in Brisbane, Australia

Conor Wallace

Light heavyweight contender Conor Wallace returns to action when he takes on Asemahle Wellem over 10 rounds in the headlining bout at the Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia on December 11.

The show, billed as “Xmas Cracker,” will air live on DAZN.

The venue has been a happy hunting ground for the 28-year-old Australian-based Irishman Wallace (14-1, 10 knockouts), with the southpaw scoring five stoppage wins in his previous appearances there.

Wallace’s opponent Wellem, a 23-year-old South African who goes by the nickname ‘The Predator’, looks to be a stay-busy opponent to give him his third hit out this year following his sixth-round knockout of Jack Gipp in March and his impressive 12-round victory over fellow contender Jerome Pampellone via split decision in August.

Wallace, who is ranked IBF No.2, WBO No.5 and WBC No.6 at 175lbs, will be looking to up his competition next year as he closes in on a world title shot.

“Conor is at the pointy end,” promoter Mick Francis of Tasman Fighters said to The Courier Mail. “His last fight was outstanding. He ate the biggest punches Jerome could throw and said bring it on.

“Conor truly believes he can win a world title.”

“I’m ready for a world title shot, but I’m not looking past Wellem,” said Wallace. “He’s dangerous and I don’t see this fight going the distance.”

A confident Wellem (7-0-1, 3 KOs) says he is ready to fight fire with fire, predicting an early end to the contest with his hand raised.

“This is the opportunity I’ve been waiting for,” said Wellem. “Conor Wallace won’t see the final bell. His team have made a big mistake and his world title dreams are going to be ended before they begin.”

In the main support bout, fringe heavyweight contender Justis Huni (10-0, 5 KOs) will box Argentinean southpaw Leandro ‘La Bestia’ Robutti (11-6, 8 KOs) over eight rounds.

In his last fight against a southpaw in Saudi Arabia in March, the 25-year-old Huni boxed a superb fight against South Africa’s Kevin Lerena until the 10th and final round when he was badly wobbled and spent much of the final three minutes on unsteady legs.

He will be looking to improve on that performance against the 38-year-old Robutti, who has boxed abroad three times previously and has lost each time by stoppage within the first five rounds.

“I’m excited to be back,” said Huni. “I’m ready to build more momentum with each fight.”

Despite his obvious skill, Huni, who is ranked IBF no. 15 and WBO no. 5, is still a work in progress in a division where boxers typically develop late.

“There is no doubt in my mind he can challenge for a world title, but Justis needs to keep fighting,” said Francis to The Courier Mail.

“A lot of people have lost faith in Justis because he got rocked in that 10th round versus Kevin Lerena, but Lerena also dropped Daniel Dubois, who is now a heavyweight world champion.

“It’s been a frustrating time for Justis. He hasn’t had enough fights of late and inactivity kills fighters… Justis needs to mature a little more, but he is still right up there with the most promising heavyweights in the world.”

The show will also feature an all-southpaw battle between the unbeaten Austin ‘Sugar Free’ Aokuso (7-0, 3 KOs) and spoiler Lucas ‘Thrilla’ Miller (12-7-2, 4 KOs) over eight heats.

Also on the card, Australian featherweight champion Tyler Blizzard (8-0, 4 KOs) will meet China’s Chengcheng Yang (7-6, 4 KOs). Local fight fans will remember Yang as the man who handed Rocky Ogden his first professional defeat back in April before losing the rematch three months later.

Other boxers expected to appear on the show in separate bouts are super middleweight Max McIntyre (5-0, 4 KOs), welterweight Danny Keating (8-0, 4 KOs) and middleweight Xavier Fletcher (3-0, 3 KOs).