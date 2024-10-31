Gabriela Alaniz: I Am More Than Ready To Go In Search Of Eternal Glory

Gabriela Celeste Alaniz (center) holds her three belts at Luna Park Stadium on May 4, 2024 - Photo by Nelson Quispe/Boxeo de Primera

Gabriela Alaniz never gave up on this moment.

She envisioned long before her pair of fights with Marlen Esparza. It remained her ultimate goal even after she was denied a decision most should have gone her way in their first fight last July.

The highly questionable majority decision defeat ended Alaniz’s WBO flyweight title reign. Their April 27 rematch saw the 28-year-old Argentinean gain her sweet revenge. Alaniz (15-1, 6 knockouts) prevailed on two of the three scorecards to take down Esparza to claim The Ring flyweight crown and the WBC, WBA and WBO belts.

Up next is the last chip. Alaniz is set to face unbeaten IBF titlist Gabriela Fundora (14-0, 6 KOs). Their Nov. 2 summit meeting at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas ill crown the first-ever undisputed flyweight champion.

“I am more than ready to go in search of eternal glory,” Alaniz told The Ring. “This is a great opportunity to fulfill the biggest dream and sweep all of the titles.”

Alaniz-Fundora will air live on DAZN as the chief support to the Floyd Schofield-Rene Tellez Giron lightweight bout.

Alaniz enters her fifth career title fight and her third straight in the U.S. Her first fight with Esparza didn’t at all deter Alaniz or her team from returning stateside. In fact, ‘La Chucky’ so impressed the Golden Boy Promotions staff that plans were already in place to bring her back irrespective of a championship rematch.

Of course, reclaiming her crown certainly helped.

Alaniz and her team had to fight outside the ring just to make that happen. Georgina Rivero, Alaniz’s career-long promoter, filed a protest with the WBO, who agreed that an immediate rematch was warranted versus Esparza.

It was enough to stall plans for an Esparza-Fundora undisputed championship clash earlier this year.

The development hardly forced Fundora to break stride. She won the IBF belt in a fifth-round knockout of Arely Mucino last October and has already lodged two successful defenses.

Alaniz did her part to derail Esparza. It cleared a path to crown another undisputed champion on the women’s side of boxing.

“We are very proud to be part of this historic fight for women’s boxing,” Rivero told The Ring. ” I am very confident about the champion who will represent Argentina. La Chucky is here to stay. His legacy has just begun.”

