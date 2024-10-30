Former cruiserweight titlist IIunga Makabu returns to the ring in Kinshasa on Dec. 21

Ilunga Makabu

Former WBC cruiserweight titleholder IIunga Makabu will today announce his return to boxing at a press conference in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo.

Makabu, who will seek to snap a two-fight losing streak, will fight against an as-yet unknown opponent in Kinshasa, on December 21.

“Im really excited about my comeback announcement on December 21st in my country of Congo, in Kinshasa City,” Makabu (29-4, 25 knockouts) exclusively told The Ring. “I specially chose the date of October 30, which is the 50th anniversary celebration of (Muhammad) Ali vs. (George) Foreman (to announce the fight).”

“It’s been an inspiration for me since I was a kid, dreaming of becoming a boxing world champion. And now I must, for my country, become a two-time world champion. It is my new goal and focus, and I will not leave boxing until I make it happen again.”

His manager Tarik Saadi is currently working diligently on who Makabu will face.

“I have contacted some opponents for Makabu’s comeback in December but not signed yet,” said Saadi. “We will pick one with a good ranking.

“To be honest, every boxer has is own chance in the ring, especially when you give him a chance to shine against a big name like Makabu. The pressure will be on the back of Makabu in is country in front of his public.”

Makabu worked his way up, scoring impressive wins over Eric Fields (KO 5), faded former light heavyweight titlist Glen Johnson (TKO 9) and Thabiso Mchunu (KO 11) to earn a shot at the vacant WBC title in May 2016. But although he dropped Tony Bellew in the opening round, Makabu let things slip and was stopped in three rounds.

The 36-year-old responded by winning seven fights, including two in Russia over Kudryashov (TKO 5) and Alexsei Papin (MD 12). Those triumphs saw him rewarded with a second title opportunity, and this time Makabu edged past Michal Cieslak (UD 12) to capture the WBC title. The power-punching southpaw defended against Olanrewaju Durodola (TKO 7) before controversially outpointing Mchunu (SD 12) in their rematch but lost his title to Badou Jack (TKO 12) and also lost to Noel Gevor Mikaelyan (TKO 3).

Questions and/or comments can be sent to Anson at [email protected].

Follow @AnsonWainwright