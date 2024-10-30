Brad Pauls-Denzel Bentley, Lawrence Okolie Heavyweight Debut Land On Dec. 7 ‘Magnificent 7: London’ Show

The latest installment of Queensberry Promotions’ ‘Magnificent 7’ series will land in London.

Circuit regulars Brad Pauls and Denzel Bentley will meet in the Dec. 7 TNT Sports headliner from OVO Arena Wembley. Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren confirmed the bout on Thursday along with the show’s full lineup.

Also on the show is the Queensberry debut of Lawrence Okolie (20-1, 15 KOs). The 2016 Olympian and former two-division titlist makes his heavyweight debut versus Hussein Muhammed (18-1, 14 KOs).

“This is yet another thrilling card, fully in keeping with our Magnificent Seven series, ” stated Warren. “Once again our fighters step up into serious title action in largely even-money fight. Brad Pauls against Denzel Bentley is as good as it gets in the British middleweight division. The winner can expect to be pushed forward towards a world title shot.”

Both fighters are coming off knockout victories in their most recent outings.

Pauls (19-1-1, 11 knockouts) stopped previously unbeaten Nathan Heaney (18-0-1 at the time) atop the previous edition of ‘Magnificent 7.’ The 31-year-old Essex man ended the fight in the 12th round on July 20 at Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, England.

The same venue housed their 12-round split decision draw just four months prior. Pauls is now unbeaten in his last four starts since an upset decision defeat to Tyler Denny last February.

Bentley (20-3-1, 17 KOs) has scored a pair of second-round knockouts on the year. Both came after his disappointing defeat to Heaney atop last November’s ‘Magnificent 7’ show in Manchester.

The 29-year-old Londoner stormed back with a three-knockdown performance versus Danny Dignum (16-2-1, 9 KOs) on May 11 at Bethnal Green’s York Hall. The win was followed by a two-round blitzing of Derrick Osaze (13-2, 3 KOs) on Aug. 17, also at York Hall.

Bentley’s name was previously teased as a potential opponent for top-rated middleweight Hamzah Sheeraz (21-0, 17 KOs). Such a matchup surfaced when it was believed that Janibek Alimkhanuly (16-0, 11 KOs) would be relieved (or vacated) his WBO title. However, The Ring’s No. 1-rated middleweight still holds that and the IBF belt and was ordered by the WBO to negotiate a mandatory title defense versus Sheeraz.

That meant having to find another matchup for Bentley, the WBO’s No. 2-rated middleweight. His willingness to take on all comers made it easy for Queensberry to secure its Dec. 7 main event.

ADDITIONAL BOUTS

Sam Noakes (15-0, 14 KOs) defends his British lightweight title versus the resurgent Ryan Walsh (29-4-2, 13 KOs).

Solomon Dacres (9-0, 3 KOs) risks his English heavyweight title versus David Adeleye (12-1, 11 KOs).

Pierce O’Leary (15-0, 8 KOs) will appear in a ten-round junior welterweight bout. An opponent was not yet named.

Sean Noakes (8-0, 4 KOs), Sam’s older brother, faces Mathew Rennie (13-0-1, 1 KO) in an English welterweight title fight.

Aloys Youmbi (8-1, 7 KOs) and Lewis Oakford (6-1, 0 KOs) collide in a ten-round cruiserweight tilt.

“Sam Noakes versus Ryan Walsh is an absolute belter,” insisted Warren. “We can expect fireworks at heavyweight from Sol Dacres and David Adeleye. [That fight] has been brewing for some time now. Plus, I am excited to welcome Lawrence Okolie quickly into the Queensberry ranks with a title fight.

“Sean Noakes and Aloys Jr are two crowd-pleasers who we are very proud of. I am excited to see them both stepping into really challenging fights against Mathew Rennie and Lewis Oakford respectively. There is something for everyone on this card. I am delighted to transport the Magnificent Seven concept to London for the first time.”

