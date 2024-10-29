Anthony Cacace-Eduardo Núnez: Nov. 7 Purse Bid Hearing Scheduled For IBF Title Fight

Photo Credits: Anthony Cacace—Getty Images; Eduardo Nunez—Matchroom Boxing

Anthony Cacace is not out of the woods with his mandatory title defense obligation.

The Ring has confirmed that a Nov. 7 purse bid hearing is scheduled for Cacace’s ordered IBF junior lightweight title fight versus Eduardo Núnez. A previous order was nullified when both parties agreed to go their separate ways for one fight.

With this fight back in play, Cacace (22-1, 8 knockouts) will either have to honor the order or give up the crown.

Cacace-Núnez was originally ordered shortly after Cacace’s May 18 upset stoppage win over Joe Cordina to win the belt in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The two sides failed to reach an agreement, which prompted two rescheduled purse bids before the matter was tabled.

Mexico’s Núnez (28-1, 28 KOs) agreed to step-aside for one fight. It allowed Cacace to appear on the Sept. 21 UK launch of Riyadh Season at Wembley Stadium in London. A distinction for the card was that all matchups were UK-exclusive.

The concession by Núnez paved the way for Cacace to face former two-time IBF featherweight titlist Josh Warrington. Cacace won by unanimous decision to retain his title. He has since advanced to the No. 4 slot in The Ring 130-pound ratings.

Because an exception had to be filed to accommodate the matchup, Cacace is now locked into having to honor his mandatory.

Núnez earned the No. 1 spot with an eleventh-round knockout of former titlist Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov. Their Feburary 16 title eliminator saw Núnez hit the road to wear down and stop Rakhimov (17-2-1, 14 KOs) in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

The fight marked the first time that Núnez, The Ring’s No. 9-rated 130-pound contender, was extended beyond the tenth round. He didn’t need much longer than that, however, to close the show.

Núnez has since added a sixth-round knockout of Miguel Marriaga on Aug. 31 in Carson, California. The win extended his current eighteen fight win and knockout streak.

Cacace is promoted by Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions. In fact, he just re-signed with the company along with a number of other fighters. Núnez signed with Matchroom Boxing last May.

Jake Donovan is a senior writer for The Ring and vice president of the Boxing Writers Association of America.

Follow @JakeNDaBox