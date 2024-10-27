Murodjon Akhmadaleiv, Beatriz Ferreira Appear in Separate Bouts Atop Dec. 14 ‘Monte-Carlo Showdown V’ Card

A former unified titlist continues his quest for a second reign while a two-time Olympic medalist is set to resume her pro career.

Murodjon ‘MJ’ Akhmadaliev and Beatriz ‘The Beast’ Ferreira will anchor Matchroom Boxing’s annual show in Monte Carlo, Monaco. Uzbekistan’s Akhmadaliev faces Mexico’s Ricardo Espinoza for the interim WBA junior featherweight title. Brazil’s Ferreira attempts her first IBF lightweight title defense versus France’s Licia Boudersa.

Both bouts will air live as part of a four-fight DAZN show on Dec. 14 from Salle Des Étoiles at Sporting Monte-Carlo.

“I can’t wait to return to breathtaking Monte-Carlo for a magnificent night of World Championship boxing,” said Matchroom Sport chairman Eddie Hearn. “Two thrilling World Title clashes, a European Title showdown between two hungry undefeated contenders and a big Ireland vs. England match-up.

“Monte-Carlo Showdown V has something for everyone!”

For Akhmadaliev (12-1, 9 knockouts), that “something” is a consolation prize.

The 2016 Olympic Bronze medalist and former WBA/IBF 122-pound titleholder remains the WBA mandatory challenger Naoya Inoue (28-0, 25 KOs). His plea to have that status enforced has fallen on deaf ears. Inoue will instead defend his RING/undisputed 122-pound championship versus IBF No. 1 contender Sam Goodman (19-0, 8 KOs) on Dec. 24 in Tokyo.

Fortunately for Akhmadaliev, the WBA is now all the way back in the interim title business. Such a belt will be on the line in this show’s main event. The fight will be the first for Akhmadaliev in exactly 52 weeks. His last ring appearance was a sixth-round knockout over Kevin Gonzalez in their Dec. 16 WBA title eliminator in Phoenix, Arizona.

“I’m happy to be going back to work,” said Akhmadaliev. “It looks like that pound-for-pound star [Inoue] is not ready for big challenges. He can continue running away, but I will get what should be mine anyway.

“MJ is in business again and December will be hot!”

Franco (30-4, 25 KOs) is unbeaten in his last six starts since a May 2021 defeat to Roman.

In the co-feature, Ferreira (5-0, 2 KOs) returns as a pro for the first time since her April 27 IBF title haul over Yanina del Carmen Lescano. The hope was for Ferriera to become the first fighter to win a major pro title and an Olympic Gold medal in the same year.

Ferreira settled for Bronze in the 2024 Paris Olympics. She was once again defeated by eventual Gold medalist Kellie Harrington to end that dream. Ferreira claimed Olympic Silver after losing to Harrington in the finals of the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

With Paris and the amateur scene behind her, Ferreira now moves forward with her promising pro career.

“I’m very excited to be back in the ring and making the first defence of my World Title in Monte-Carlo,” said Ferreira. “I am very proud to have finished my Olympic journey as a two-time medallist. From now on my focus is 100% on the professionals.

“I am excited about this next phase in my career and dedicating myself fully to professional boxing.”

Amazingly, Boudersa (23-2-2, 4 KOs) fights for a recognized major title for the first time in her nine-year pro career.

That statistic is almost unheard of on the women’s side of boxing. Fighters like Ferreira have become the norm in racing to a title.

Boudersa has fought exclusively in France but makes a relatively short trip north to Monte Carlo for this occasion. The 32-year-old from Lille also fights for the fourth time in 2024.

“My opponent is very experienced and has won many titles in the past,” acknowledged Ferreira. “So I’m looking forward to the challenge and then I hope to move into big unification fights and add more World Titles in 2025.”

Also on the show:

Chev Clarke (10-0, 7 KOs) meets unbeaten Frenchman Leonardo Mosquea (15-0, 9 KOs) for the vacant EBU European Cruiserweight Title.

Gary Cully (18-1, 10 KOs) faces lightweight gatekeeper Maxi Hughes (27-7-2, 6 KOs) in an intriguing Ireland-England match-up scheduled for ten rounds.

