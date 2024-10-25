Regis Prograis, Jack Catterall Make Weight For Anticipated—And Delayed—Showdown In Manchester

Jack Catterall and Regis Prograis Weigh In ahead of their Super Lightweight Contest tomorrow night at CoOp Live, Manchester 25 October 2024 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Jack Catterall and Regis Prograis are finally one sleep away from meeting in the ring.

Both fighters made weight for their oft-postponed junior welterweight clash. Catterall weighed 140 pounds, while Prograis was 139.7 pounds. Their scheduled 12-round bout airs live on DAZN this Saturday from Co-op Live in Manchester.

The show marks the first ever boxing event to take place at the brand new, state-of-the-art venue.

The two were due to meet on Aug. 24 at this location. An injury suffered by Catterall (29-1, 13 knockouts) to push out the event by two months.

It was an ironic twist for Catterall, who spent more than two years waiting on a rematch with former RING/undisputed champion Josh Taylor. Their snakebitten sequel suffered multiple delays before they finally met on May 25.

Catterall won a unanimous decision, 27 months after he suffered a controversial split decision defeat in their Feb. 2022 championship contest. He sought to make up for lost time and immediately moved forward with his career. The Ring’s No. 4-rated junior welterweight agreed to terms with minimal interruption to face Prograis (29-2, 24 KOs) this summer.

The only interruption was moving forward with the event.

Prograis has twice held titles at 140. He won the WBA belt in an April 2019 knockout win over Kyril Relikh in Lafayette, Louisiana.

The feat took place two hours from Prograis’ childhood hometown of New Orleans but his reign ended on the other side of the Atlantic. Prograis dropped a competitive majority decision to Taylor in their Oct. 2019 World Boxing Super Series finale in London.

Five wins followed, including a Nov. 2022 11th round knockout of Jose Zepeda to win the WBC 140-pound belt. Prograis made one defense, a decision win over Danielito Zorrilla last June 17 in New Orleans. The reign ended in a twelve-round shutout defeat to Devin Haney (31-0, 15 KOs; 1 NC) last Dec. 9 in San Francisco, California.

Catterall has fought just three times since the disputed defeat to Taylor. Four separate delays left him out of the ring for 13 months before a decision victory over Darragh Foley last May. Catterall then outpointed former three-division titlist Jorge Linares last October before his victory over Taylor in May.

DAZN Undercard, 7:00 p.m. local time/2:00 p.m. ET

Reece Bellotti (19-5, 14 KOs), Watford, Hertfordshire, 129 ¾ pounds

Michael Gomez Jr. (21-1, 6 KOs), Manchester, 129.9 pounds

12 rounds, junior lightweight

Jimmy Joe Flint (14-2-2, 3 KOs), Doncaster, Yorkshire, 139 ¼ pounds

Campbell Hatton (14-1, KOs), Hyde, Lancashire, 139.8 pounds

10 rounds, junior welterweight

Pat McCormack (5-0, 4 KOs), Sunderland, Tyne and Wear, 146.7 pounds

Williams Andres Herrera (16-3, 7 KOs), Cordoba, Argentina, 145 ½ pounds

10 rounds, welterweight

Junaid Bostan (9-0. 7 KOs), Rotherham, Yorkshire, 158 pounds

Maico Sommariva (9-4-1, 8 KOs) Cordoba, Argentina, 155.4 pounds

8 rounds, junior middleweight

DAZN Before The Bell, 5:00 p.m. local time/12:00 p.m. ET

Stephen Clarke (4-0, 1 KO), Liverpool, 161.4 pounds

Mateusz Pawlowski (2-1, 1 KO), Krakow, Poland, 159 ¾ pounds

6 rounds, middleweight

William Crolla (5-0, 4 KOs), Manchester, 155 ¾ pounds

Lorenzo Grasso (6-2, 1 KO), Harrow, London, 155.7 pounds

6 rounds, junior middleweight

Joe McGrail (10-0, 5 KOs), Liverpool, 127 ¾ pounds

Lewis Morris (8-2, 1 KO), Walsall, West Midlands, 128 ¾ pounds

8 rounds, featherweight

Emily Whitworth (pro debut), Heywood, Lancashire, 117.6 pounds

Sara Orszagi (1-2, 0 KOs), Ajka, Hungary, 110.9 pounds

4 rounds, bantamweight

