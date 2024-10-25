Lawrence Okolie Added To Queensberry Promotions’ Growing Heavyweight Roster

‘The Sauce’ hopes to bring new flavor to a Hall of Fame promoter’s heavyweight stable.

Queensberry Promotions announced the signing of former two-division titlist Lawrence Okolie. The rumored union was confirmed on Friday, with the 2016 Olympian eager to prove his worth among the sport’s deepest heavyweight stable.

Okolie has won titles at cruiserweight and—for those who celebrate the division–bridgerweight. He gave up the latter WBC title to compete in boxing’s most storied division. It was a natural course of progression to then align with legendary Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren.

“There is only one place,” insisted Okolie. “If you are a heavyweight in Britain or the world, it is the Warrens. They’ve got the best up and coming heavyweights, the best current heavyweights and the best who are on their way out.

“So it is the place to be, for me.”

Hackney’s Okolie previously fought under the Matchroom Boxing and BOXXER banners.

He won the WBO cruiserweight title under Matchroom and made three successful defenses. One came under BOXXER, as did his title-ending defeat to Chris Billam-Smith last May.

Okolie resurfaced 53 weeks later to claim his next crown. A first-round knockout of Lukasz Rozanski saw Okolie snatch the WBC bridgerweight title.

His reign was short-lived, as the 31-year old opted to move up in weight.

Warren has taken stock in the heavyweight division over the years. His growing roster includes former two-time lineal champ Tyson Fury (34-1-1, 24 KOs) and current IBF titlist Daniel Dubois (22-2, 21 KOs).

“I am thrilled to add Lawrence to our burgeoning heavyweight ranks here at Queensberry,” stated Warren. “I fully expect him to increase our successes in the marquee division. Lawrence possesses all the attributes to make a big impact at heavyweight.

“He will relish being released of the burden of cutting weight, allowing his natural talent and power to shine through. There are so many exciting fights and options out there for Lawrence and I am so looking forward to getting him started again.”

The move has breathed new life into Okolie’s career. His relationship with Matchroom ended on a sour note. Things with BOXXER seemed to move along well but the alignment with Queensberry provides strength in numbers for Okolie.

“It has gone through different phases in my career,” noted Okolie. “I needed to find a home that would cater for this next period, right to the end of my career, which is the heavyweight dream of being a three-weight world champion.”

