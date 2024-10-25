Unbeaten welterweights Tahmir Smalls and Seantorious Martin headline Red Owl Boxing card on Nov. 1

A showdown between unbeaten welterweights will headline the next edition of Red Owl Boxing’s “Boxfest” series as Tahmir Smalls faces Seantorious Martin on Friday, November 1 in an eight round bout at “The Owl’s Nest” in Houston.

Both Smalls (11-0, 8 knockouts) of Philadelphia and Martin (10-0, 6 KOs) of Marietta, Ga. will be stepping up in competition, as both are fighting in their first ever eight round bouts, and facing by far their best competition so far. Martin, 28, had greater experience at the amateur level, having earned a bronze at the 2019 National Golden Gloves, while Smalls, 25, has faced slightly better competition in the pro ranks.

“I am working hard and getting the best sparring possible to prepare. When I’m in this mode, I’m very dangerous,” said Smalls.

“Houston, we have a problem!” added Martin.

The co-main event will feature the finale of their 140-pound tournament when Dion Jones (7-0, 6 KOs) of Las Vegas faces Elijah Williams (9-1, 3 KOs) of Newburgh, N.Y. in an eight round fight. Williams, 21, is coming off a majority decision win over the previously unbeaten Najeem Johns on September 6, while Jones, 26, scored a split decision win on that same show over the previously undefeated Randy Zazueta Medina.

“You’ll never meet a hater doing better than you,” said Dion Jones. “This fight here is just one step closer toward my goal of being a world champion. I am looking for the challenge so I can grow in this sport. I will win this fight on November 1.”

“It is an honor and a pleasure and this is a big deal for me, my city and all the youth that look up to me. It’s only up from here and I’m going to keep winning and keep dominating and putting on great performances,” said Williams.

The show will air live on DAZN beginning at 9 p.m. ET.