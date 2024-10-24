Fight Night Program – Week of October 24-30

The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.

Here are this week’s most relevant fights:

Thursday, October 24 – Fantasy Springs Casino, Indio, Calif.

Manuel Flores vs. Victor Olivo – bantamweight – 10 rounds

Jose Sanchez vs. Edwin Palomares – junior featherweight – 10 rounds

Johnny Canas vs. Pedro Cruz – lightweight – 6 rounds

Daniel Garcia vs. Jorge Villegas – lightweight – 6 rounds

Gael Cabrera vs. Roberto Pucheta – junior featherweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Thursday, October 24 – The Hangar, Costa Mesa, Calif.

Billy Timmons vs. Luciano Ramos – lightweight – 4 rounds

Jaime Cerna vs. Louis Vasquez – super middleweight – 4 rounds

Where to watch it: TrillerTV+

Friday, October 25 – Club Lido, Revere, Mass.

Rashidi Ellis vs. Brian Chaves – junior middleweight – 8 rounds

Francis Hogan vs. Elvin Ayala – middleweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Friday, October 25 – Graakjaer Arena, Holstebro, Denmark

Dina Thorslund vs. Terumi Nuki – women’s bantamweight – 10 rounds

One of The Ring’s inaugural women’s champions and one of the world’s best pound-for-pound fighters sees action in another local fight with no international broadcasting available. Let’s hope those last two situations change soon.

Also on this card:

Oliver Zaren vs. Roberto Arriaza – super middleweight – 8 rounds

Melissa Mortensen vs. Gabriella Mezei – women’s featherweight – 6 rounds

Saturday, October 26 – Co-op Live Arena, Manchester, England

Jack Catterall vs. Regis Prograis – junior welterweight – 12 rounds

A bad-blood matchup that has been brewing for a long while is finally here. Catterall wants to secure the respect of the world as one of the world’s best in a talent-laden division. Prograis will be looking to regain lost ground in that same list that once had him closer to the top than to the bottom, where he is now. The winner will move back into multi-million-dollar purse territory, no doubt.

Also on this card:

Reece Bellotti vs. Michael Gomez Jr. – junior lightweight – 12 rounds

James Flint vs. Campbell Hatton, rematch – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Pat McCormack vs. Williams Andres Herrera – welterweight – 10 rounds

Joe McGrail vs. Lewis Morris – featherweight – 8 rounds

Junaid Bostan vs. Maico Sommariva – junior middleweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Saturday, October 26 – Commerce Casino, Commerce, Calif.

Omar Trinidad vs. Hector Sosa – featherweight – 12 rounds

Daniel Barrera vs. Angel Mesa Morales – junior bantamweight – 8 rounds

Gor Yeritsyan vs. Oliver Quintana – welterweight – 8 rounds

Guadalupe Medina vs. Katherine Lindenmuth – women’s strawweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: UFC Fight Pass

Saturday, October 26 – Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Ctr., Dallas

Albert Bell vs. Jose Ivan Guardado – junior lightweight – 12 rounds

Sergio Rios Jimenez vs. Mickey Bey – junior lightweight – 10 rounds

Saturday, October 26 – Harrah’s, Philadelphia

Nimal Farmer vs. Ghandi Romain – welterweight – 6 rounds

Ray Robinson vs. Andre Boyd – junior middleweight – 6 rounds

Wednesday, October 30 – Coliseo Trujillo Panisse, Humacao, Puerto Rico

Rene Santiago vs. Azael Villar – junior flyweight – 10 rounds

Juan Carlos Camacho vs. Jayson Mama – flyweight – 10 rounds

Jaouad Belmehdi vs. Leonardo Padilla – junior lightweight – 10 rounds

Where to watch it: ESPN+

Check out our up-to-date streaming service and TV channel guide to gain more insight on the current boxing and combat sports broadcasting landscape, exclusive at The Ring magazine:

How to watch boxing in 2023 – By Diego Morilla

Diego M. Morilla writes for The Ring since 2013. He has also written for HBO.com, ESPN.com and many other magazines, websites, newspapers and outlets since 1993. He is a full member of the Boxing Writers Association of America and an elector for the International Boxing Hall of Fame. He has won two first-place awards in the BWAA’s annual writing contest, and he is the moderator of The Ring’s Women’s Ratings Panel. He served as copy editor for the second era of The Ring en Español (2018-2020) and is currently a writer and editor for RingTV.com.

Follow @MorillaBoxing