Fight Night Program – Week of October 24-30
The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.
Here are this week’s most relevant fights:
Thursday, October 24 – Fantasy Springs Casino, Indio, Calif.
Manuel Flores vs. Victor Olivo – bantamweight – 10 rounds
Jose Sanchez vs. Edwin Palomares – junior featherweight – 10 rounds
Johnny Canas vs. Pedro Cruz – lightweight – 6 rounds
Daniel Garcia vs. Jorge Villegas – lightweight – 6 rounds
Gael Cabrera vs. Roberto Pucheta – junior featherweight – 6 rounds
Where to watch it: DAZN
Thursday, October 24 – The Hangar, Costa Mesa, Calif.
Billy Timmons vs. Luciano Ramos – lightweight – 4 rounds
Jaime Cerna vs. Louis Vasquez – super middleweight – 4 rounds
Where to watch it: TrillerTV+
Friday, October 25 – Club Lido, Revere, Mass.
Rashidi Ellis vs. Brian Chaves – junior middleweight – 8 rounds
Francis Hogan vs. Elvin Ayala – middleweight – 6 rounds
Where to watch it: DAZN
Friday, October 25 – Graakjaer Arena, Holstebro, Denmark
Dina Thorslund vs. Terumi Nuki – women’s bantamweight – 10 rounds
One of The Ring’s inaugural women’s champions and one of the world’s best pound-for-pound fighters sees action in another local fight with no international broadcasting available. Let’s hope those last two situations change soon.
Also on this card:
Oliver Zaren vs. Roberto Arriaza – super middleweight – 8 rounds
Melissa Mortensen vs. Gabriella Mezei – women’s featherweight – 6 rounds
Saturday, October 26 – Co-op Live Arena, Manchester, England
Jack Catterall vs. Regis Prograis – junior welterweight – 12 rounds
A bad-blood matchup that has been brewing for a long while is finally here. Catterall wants to secure the respect of the world as one of the world’s best in a talent-laden division. Prograis will be looking to regain lost ground in that same list that once had him closer to the top than to the bottom, where he is now. The winner will move back into multi-million-dollar purse territory, no doubt.
Also on this card:
Reece Bellotti vs. Michael Gomez Jr. – junior lightweight – 12 rounds
James Flint vs. Campbell Hatton, rematch – junior welterweight – 10 rounds
Pat McCormack vs. Williams Andres Herrera – welterweight – 10 rounds
Joe McGrail vs. Lewis Morris – featherweight – 8 rounds
Junaid Bostan vs. Maico Sommariva – junior middleweight – 8 rounds
Where to watch it: DAZN
Saturday, October 26 – Commerce Casino, Commerce, Calif.
Omar Trinidad vs. Hector Sosa – featherweight – 12 rounds
Daniel Barrera vs. Angel Mesa Morales – junior bantamweight – 8 rounds
Gor Yeritsyan vs. Oliver Quintana – welterweight – 8 rounds
Guadalupe Medina vs. Katherine Lindenmuth – women’s strawweight – 6 rounds
Where to watch it: UFC Fight Pass
Saturday, October 26 – Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Ctr., Dallas
Albert Bell vs. Jose Ivan Guardado – junior lightweight – 12 rounds
Sergio Rios Jimenez vs. Mickey Bey – junior lightweight – 10 rounds
Saturday, October 26 – Harrah’s, Philadelphia
Nimal Farmer vs. Ghandi Romain – welterweight – 6 rounds
Ray Robinson vs. Andre Boyd – junior middleweight – 6 rounds
Wednesday, October 30 – Coliseo Trujillo Panisse, Humacao, Puerto Rico
Rene Santiago vs. Azael Villar – junior flyweight – 10 rounds
Juan Carlos Camacho vs. Jayson Mama – flyweight – 10 rounds
Jaouad Belmehdi vs. Leonardo Padilla – junior lightweight – 10 rounds
Where to watch it: ESPN+
