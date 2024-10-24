Elwin Soto returns to the ring after undergoing surgery to face Moises Caro on Nov. 23

Former WBO junior flyweight titlist Elwin Soto will return to action against Moisés Caro at Plaza Calafia, Mexicali, on November 23.

Soto, rated at No. 5 by The Ring at junior flyweight, will fight for the first time since he had surgery on his left hand after injuring it in sparring earlier this year.

“I think it will be a great fight because by passing this test I put myself in a good position to compete again for the world title opportunity,” Soto (21-3, 13 knockouts) told The Ring.

“The injury has already improved thanks to my doctor Diego Hernandez Kauffman and to my physiotherapist Daniel Lopez Banda from the Fisiodent clinic. I felt very good, in my camp for my next fight.”

Also on the Zanfer undercard, junior featherweight Erik Robles (15-2, 9 KOs) will look to return to the win column after losing to Liam Davies in March, and former junior bantamweight title challenger Argi Cortes (27-4-2, 11 KOs) will try to advance his own world title aspirations.

Soto came out of nowhere to claim the WBO title at the expense of Angel Acosta (KO 12). The 27-year-old Mexican made three successful defenses, notably beating Edward Heno (UD 12) and Katsunari Takayama (TKO 9) before losing his title to Jonathan Gonzalez (SD 12).

“La Pulga” had home advantage when he fought former two-division titleholder Hekkie Budler (L UD 12) but was outhustled. He has since beaten Brian Mosinos (SD 10) and Jose Armenta (UD 10).

Caro made his debut in 2018. He was held to a draw twice by fellow unbeaten prospect Juan Esteban Garcia (D 6/ D 10). He lost for the first time against amateur standout Hasanboy Dusmatov (TKO 3) and also came up short against former strawweight titlist Wilfredo Mendez (UD 10).

Since then, the 26-year-old who is nicknamed “El Profeta” has gone 1-1.

Robles turned professional in March 2019. After winning his first six fights he was stopped by Carlos Acosta (KO 2).

After getting back to winning ways, which included three wins over unbeaten fellow Mexicans, he met then-unbeaten Lee McGregor in Scotland. A close encounter ensued but it was Robles who edged home via 12-round unanimous decision before coming unstuck against Davies (TKO 2).

Cortes has been a pro for a decade. After a couple of early defeats he went on an impressive win streak that culminated in him nearly upsetting Juan Francisco Estrada in a fiercely contested showdown.

The 29-year-old Mexican won twice to earn a shot at then WBO 115-pound titlist Junto Nakatani. Although Cortes was widely dominated, he did go the distance. He has returned with two wins since then.

