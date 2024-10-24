Nicklaus Flaz-Christian Gomez Tops Nov. 9 ProBox TV Show In Kissimmee; Joseph Diaz Also Featured
Nicklaus Flaz is the latest to command the headlining spot on a show that continues to change at the top.
The streaking welterweight prospect will face Guadalajara’s Christian Gomez in the new Nov. 9 ProBox TV main event. Their scheduled ten-round bout will anchor a nine-fight card from Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida.
Flaz-Gomez was confirmed during Wednesday’s ProBox TV show which saw Shurretta Metcalf dethrone IBF bantamweight titlist Miyo Yoshida in New York City.
Former junior lightweight titlist Joseph “JoJo” Diaz (33-6-1, 15 knockouts) was previously due to command the top spot. His previously scheduled bout versus Nicholas Walters was due to take place Oct. 9 and then pushed back one month to this show.
The intriguing matchup between former titleholders is no longer in play. Diaz will instead face Miami’s Yoandris Salinas (23-2-2, 16 KOs) in a ten-round lightweight contest.
Flaz (13-2, 9 KOs) will fight for the third time on the ProBox TV circuit. His previous two appearances came at the series’ headquarters in Plant City, Florida. This time, he gets a far more Boricua-friendly location in the greater Orlando area, which boasts a large Puerto Rican population.
Among Flaz’s current five-fight win streak are back-to-back upset wins over unbeaten prospects Brian Ceballo and Jahi Tucker. He has since converted that to a place with the ProBox family. The bout will mark his third of the year thanks to that relationship.
Gomez (23-4-1, 21 KOs) will fight for the fourth time in the U.S., with this marking his East Coast debut.
A regular undercard fighter on Guadalajara’s most famous boxer, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (62-2-2, 39 KOs), Gomez has posted knockouts in his last ten wins. However, the run was interrupted by back-to-back losses to unbeaten welterweights Shakhram Giyasov and Isaias Lucero.
Jesus Saracho (14-2-1, 11 KOs), another Guadalajara native will take on Fernando Bunch (13-1, 6 KOs), in a 10-rounder at junior welterweight. Saracho will fight on a ProBox event for the fourth time in his past five starts.
Also on the show, Orlando-based 2020 Haitian Olympian Darrelle Valsaint (11-0, 9 KOs) meets Angel Ruiz (18-3-1, 13 KOs) in a ten-round middleweight clash.
Valsaint has been with ProBox since its 2022 inception. This appearance will be his ninth under the Garry Jonas-run company.
Additional undercard bouts:
Series regular Dominic Valle (10-0. 7 KOs) takes on Mexicali’s Abraham Montoya (22-6-1, 14 KOs) in an eight-round junior lightweight fight.
“Pretty Boy” Pablo Valdez and Eudy Bernardo collide in an eight-rounder at junior middleweight.
The Philippines’ Weljon Mindoro (12-0-1, 12 KOs) takes on Brazil’s Lucas de Abreu (14-5, 11 KOs) in an eight-round middleweight bout.
Emiliano Moreno (10-0, 5 KOs) and Chris Velez (11-0-2, 7 KOs) collide in an eight-round battle between unbeaten welterweights.
Tampa’s Ariel Perez (4-0, 3 KOs) faces Denver’s James Weissman (5-2, 4 KOs) in a six-round light heavyweight affair.
Welterweight prospect Terrence Williams (7-0, 5 KOs) appears in a six-rounder versus a yet-to-be-confirmed opponent.
Jake Donovan is a senior writer for The Ring and vice president of the Boxing Writers Association of America.
