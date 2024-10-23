The Ring Ratings Reviewed 2024: Heavyweight

Usyk overcame many disadvantages (including size) to beat Joshua again.

The Ring first introduced its divisional ratings in 1925. Almost a century later, it’s no exaggeration to claim that these independent ratings are the most respected and talked-about in world boxing.

The Ring Ratings Panel is made up of a dozen experts from around the world. Opinions are shared, debate takes place, and the final decision on who should be rated where is decided democratically every week. It sounds easy, but this can be an arduous and time-consuming process.

I will be going through each division in reverse order and work my way up from strawweight to heavyweight. I will then look at each ranked fighter’s respective achievements and gaze into my crystal ball to see what may lay ahead.

Next up is heavyweight, which has caught the attention of the boxing world with several big fights over the past 12 months, none more so that the one between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury which lived up to its high expectations and crowned an undisputed king.

As always, please enjoy the debate and respect other people’s opinions.

CHAMPION – OLEKSANDR USYK

RECORD: 22-0 (14 KOs)

THE PAST: Usyk, who won gold at the 2012 Olympics, cleaned out the cruiserweight division, beating Krzysztof Glowacki (UD 12), Marco Huck (TKO 10), Mairis Briedis (MD 12), Murat Gassiev (UD 12) and Tony Bellew (TKO 8), all in their home countries. The manner in which he outboxed the dangerous Gassiev to become undisputed champion was particularly eye-catching. After moving up to heavyweight, Usyk’s progress was hampered by injuries and the pandemic. He scored a routine win over late substitute Chazz Witherspoon (RTD 7) and outpointed perennial challenger Derek Chisora (UD 12). The proud Ukrainian reminded everyone just how special he is when he bested Anthony Joshua to pick up the IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles (UD 12) and repeated the trick (SD 12) while adding the vacant Ring title. He then stopped Daniel Dubois (KO 9) and, most recently, became undisputed heavyweight champion by beating WBC titlist Tyson Fury (SD 12).

THE FUTURE: Usyk will rematch Fury in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on December 21.

No. 1 – TYSON FURY

RECORD: 34-1-1 (24 KOs)

THE PAST: Fury went the traditional route, winning British, Commonwealth and European titles. He didn’t always impress and had to get off the canvas along the way. However, he remained unbeaten in 24 fights but was a huge underdog when he shocked Wladimir Klitschko (UD 12) to become Ring champion and IBF/WBA/WBO titlist in November 2015. His life unraveled outside the ring and he didn’t fight for two and a half years. To his credit, he turned his life around and whipped himself into shape losing tens of pounds, and mounted a comeback. “The Gypsy King” came close to unseating WBC titlist Deontay Wilder (D 12). In their rematch, however, Fury impressively stopped the American in seven rounds to claim the vacant Ring championship and the WBC belt. They fought a rubber match and Fury again showed his outstanding recuperative powers, twice getting off the floor to stop Wilder (KO 11). He marked time against Dillian Whyte (TKO 6) and Derek Chisora (TKO 10) in big events in the U.K. before heading to Saudi Arabia to face former UFC star Francis Ngannou in a boxing match. However, the 36-year-old had to get off the canvas and struggled to edge home via 10-round split decision. Fury then lost a titanic battle with Ring champion. Oleksandr Usyk (UD 12) in May.

THE FUTURE: He will again meet Usyk in Riyadh on December 21.

No. 2 – DANIEL DUBOIS

RECORD: 22-2 (21 KOs)

THE PAST: Dubois was a good amateur winning two schoolboy titles and junior ABA titles before adding a senior ABA title. He competed on the GB elite team and fought at European junior championships and at multi-nations before turning professional at 19. Only one of his first eight opponents made it as far as five rounds. He gained experienced against perennial survivor Kevin Johnson (PTS 10). The power-puncher won British and Commonwealth titles before coming unstuck against Joe Joyce (KO 10) during which he suffered a fractured eye socket. He recovered with four wins including a near-disaster when he was down three times in the first round before stopping Kevin Lerena (TKO 3). He lost to Ring champion and IBF/WBA/WBO titlist Oleksandr Usyk (KO 9) in what proved to be a pivotal moment in his career. He then stopped the much bigger Jarrell Miller, upset Filip Hrgovic (TKO 8) for the IBF Interim title and, most recently, shocked many by beating Anthony Joshua (KO 5) to retain his IBF belt.

THE FUTURE: He could return on a Riyadh Season card in February.

No. 3 – JOSEPH PARKER

RECORD: 35-3 (23 KOs)

THE PAST: The former amateur standout from New Zealand claimed the vacant WBO title at the expense of Andy Ruiz Jr. (MD 12) and made two defenses before losing a unification with Anthony Joshua (UD 12). He lost a razor-thin decision to Dillian Whyte but won his next six fights, which included a pair of wins over perennial contender Chisora (SD 12/ UD 12). The 32-year-old lost a physically grueling fight against Joe Joyce (KO 11) but has rebounded strongly, notably scoring impressive wins over Deontay Wilder (UD 12) and Zhilei Zhang (MD 12).

THE FUTURE: He’s waiting to hear news of what is next having impressed with big wins in Saudi Arabia.

No. 4 – ZHILEI ZHANG

RECORD: 27-2-1 (22 KOs)

THE PAST: Zhang captured silver for China at the 2008 Olympics and lost narrowly to eventual gold medal winner Anthony Joshua at London 2012. “Big Bang” turned professional in 2014. His progress was slow until he stepped up and faced unbeaten Filip Hrgovic, losing a contentious 12-round unanimous decision. However, the 41-year-old Chinese southpaw scored two wins over streaking Joe Joyce (TKO 6/ KO 3). He dropped Joseph Parker twice but was outhustled for long periods of time en route to losing a 12-round majority decision, but he later rebounded to knockout Deontay Wilder (TKO 5).

THE FUTURE: Also in a holding pattern waiting on news of what is next.

No. 5 – AGIT KABAYEL

RECORD: 25-0 (17 KOs)

THE PAST: Kabayel was a professional kickboxer before switching to boxing in 2011. He bested Herve Hubeaux (UD 12) to claim the European title in 2016 and went on to make three successful defenses, notably beating perennial contender Derek Chisora (MD 12). However, the 32-year-old’s career stalled due to a persistent shoulder injury and the Covid pandemic. After a few rust-shedding exercises he regained the European title in controversial fashion, getting off the canvas to stop Agron Smakici (TKO 3) in March. Since then, his career has taken off, with dominant displays as an underdog against Arslanbek Makhmudov (TKO 4) and Frank Sanchez (KO 7).

THE FUTURE: The IBF have ordered an eliminator between him and Martin Bakole. Could take place in early 2025.

No. 6 – MARTIN BAKOLE

RECORD: 21-1 (16 KOs)

THE PAST: Bakole, who is the younger brother of former WBC cruiserweight titlist IIunga Makabu, is from the Congo, and with minimal amateur experience he left the country in search of glory. Along the way he surprisingly found a new home in Scotland after linking up with Billy Nelson. With 11 consecutive wins on his record he made a huge leap in opposite and lost to Michael Hunter (TKO 10). His rebuild was a slow burn but he beat the likes of former heavyweight title challenger Mariusz Wach (TKO 8) and Kevin Johnson (TKO 5) neither of who are usually stopped inside the distance. He also deservedly got the nod in France over Olympic gold medalist Tony Yoka (MD 10). However, it wasn’t until he took out Carlos Takam (TKO 4) and, most recently, Jared Anderson (KO5) in Saudi Arabia that he opened the world to his potential.

THE FUTURE: He impressed last time out and is likely to face Kabayel in an eliminator.

Congolese Boxer, Martin Bakole received a hero’s welcome, after beating US Boxer, Jared Anderson to win the WBO International and WBO-NABO Heavyweight titles. He has a record of 21 wins and 1 loss in his Boxing career. pic.twitter.com/3K6dvJjpaD — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) August 12, 2024

No. 7 – ANTHONY JOSHUA

RECORD: 26-2 (20 KOs)

THE PAST: Joshua won gold at the 2012 Olympics. He turned professional and won British and Commonwealth championships before stopping American Charles Martin (KO 2) to lift the IBF title. The hugely popular Brit defeated Wladimir Klitschko (TKO 11) and Joseph Parker (UD 12) to add the WBA and WBO titles to his collection. and was largely dominant against solid competitors Carlos Takam and Alexander Povetkin. Joshua was shockingly stopped by Andy Ruiz Jr. (TKO 7) but regained his titles against the ill-disciplined Mexican-American in a direct rematch by one-sided unanimous decision. After beating mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev (KO 9), Joshua was twice beaten by Usyk (UD 12/ MD 12). The 35-year-old has returned with so-so performances against Jermaine Franklin (UD 12) and Robert Helenius (KO 7). However, things looked to be going in the right direction when he beat Otto Wallin (RTD 5) and Francis Ngannou (KO 2) before IBF titleholder Daniel Dubois stunningly beat him up and stopped him in five one-sided rounds.

THE FUTURE: Licking his wounds and deciding what is next after his fall from grace against Dubois.

Proactive talks 🤝 @Turki_alalshikh 🇸🇦 Thank you to all my supporters who came to the fight, I appreciate you all 🙏 https://t.co/0ujGVJDFQO — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) September 25, 2024

No. 8 – FILIP HRGOVIC

RECORD: 17-1 (14 KOs)

THE PAST: Hrgovic was a standout amateur, who claimed bronze at the 2016 Olympics. After turning professional, the big Croatian has moved steadily and generally looked impressive beating fringe contender Amir Mansour (KO 3) and former title challenger Eric Molina (KO 3). He then became the first to stop Rydell Booker (TKO 5). He barely edged past Zhang (UD 12) to become the IBF mandatory. He then stopped Demsey McKean (TKO 12) and Mark DeMori (TKO 1) before surprisingly coming apart against Daniel Dubois (TKO 8)

THE FUTURE: Not been heard of since the Dubois loss. He’ll likely try to secure a win and then get back in the mix.



No. 9 – FABIO WARDLEY

RECORD: 18-0-1 (17 KOs)

THE PAST: Wardley had four white-collar fights before turning professional in 2017. His power was evident in the way he stopped former heavyweight title challenger Eric Molina (KO 5) and later Nathan Gorman (TKO 3) for the vacant British title. He dominated fellow unbeaten David Adeleye (TKO 7) to add the vacant Commonwealth titles to his growing list of accolades. This year, he’s proved his mettle in a war with Frazer Clarke (D 12) and eviscerated him in a rematch in one round.

THE FUTURE: Way to make an impression by bashing up Clarke. That figures to earn him bigger and more lucrative opportunities in 2025.

No. 10 – EFE AJAGBA

RECORD: 20-1 (14 KOs)

THE PAST: Ajagba won bronze at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, gold at the 2015 All-African Games and reached the quarter-finals of the 2016 Olympics. He left his native Nigeria and settled in Texas where he began his professional career. Early in his career, he has quite the menace about him, with one opponent, Curtis Harper, electing to get out of the ring as soon as the bell went to start their contest. He has gone on to beat Ali Eren Demirezen (UD 10), lost to Frank Sanchez (UD 10), but returned with wins over unbeaten pair Stephan Shaw (UD 10) and Zhan Kossobutskiy (DQ 4). In his most recent fight he edged past useful Italian Guido Vianello (SD 10).

THE FUTURE: It looks like he’ll be back in early 2025.

On the Cusp: Jared Anderson, Justis Huni, Michael Hunter, Bakhodir Jalalov and Frank Sanchez

