Undisputed champion Seniesa Estrada announces retirement at age 32

Seniesa Estrada has decided that ending her career on top isn’t a “super bad” idea at all.

The undisputed strawweight champion announced Wednesday that she is hanging up her gloves after 13 years as a pro, just seven month after unifying all four major belts in a unanimous decision win over Yokasta Valle. The 32-year-old from East Los Angeles, Calif. says in an Instagram post that she is ready for life after boxing after dedicating 23 years to the sport.

“Only God knows how long I’ve been contemplating this decision. Physically and mentally, I can’t continue anymore,” said Estrada (26-0, 9 knockouts), who retires as the no. 4 rated boxer pound for pound according to The Ring, while also holding The Ring championship at 105 pounds.

“We did everything we imagined I would do and more as a woman in a male dominated sport. It’s been one wild ride. Thank you for standing by me. I hope that my style of fighting is one that people will remember forever.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SENIESA (@seniesa_superbad)

Estrada’s accolades include winning the 2009 USA National Championships, plus USA Junior Olympic National Championships in 2007 and 2008 as an amateur, as well as world titles in two divisions. After defeating Anabel Ortiz by unanimous decision in 2021 to win the WBA strawweight title, she stepped up in weight to defeat Tenkai Tsunami by unanimous decision to win the WBO junior flyweight title. Estrada stepped back down in weight and began to unify the belts at 105 pounds, beginning with a shutout of Tina Rupprecht in March of 2023 before her final bout with Valle earlier this year, making her the first woman to become undisputed in that division.

“Seniesa Estrada is a spectacular person and fighter, and I know she can look forward to a happy and productive life outside the ring,” said Top Rank Chairman Bob Arum, who has promoted Estrada since July of 2022. “Everyone at Top Rank will miss promoting her boxing career.”

The news of Estrada’s retirement led to an outpouring of praise and respect from the boxing community. Claressa Shields was among those who commented on her Instagram post, writing “So Unexpected but so deserving! Wish you nothing but the best Super Bad.”

WBC featherweight titleholder Skye Nicolson wrote: “Been a pleasure watching your journey! Undefeated, undisputed Superbad. All the best wherever life takes you next champ.”