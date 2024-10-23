Mykquan Williams takes on Lavisas Williams hoping to remain in the mix at 140 pounds

Mykquan Williams - Photo courtesy of ProBox

The junior welterweight division is one of the deepest and talent-rich weight classes in boxing today. Promoter Lou DiBella believes Mykquan Williams is among the best at 140 pounds.

Williams will square off against once-beaten Lavisas Williams tonight inside The Theatre at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The 10-round bout will precede the main event bout between IBF world bantamweight titleholder Miyo Yoshida and challenger Shurretta Metcalf.

Both fights will stream live on ProBox TV (8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT).

DiBella believes Williams can not only compete against the best in the division, but it is only a matter of time before Williams becomes a world titleholder at 140 pounds.

“Undefeated Mykquan Williams attempts to add a belt to his collection and continue his world-ratings rise,” DiBella told The Ring Monday afternoon. “Mykie is ready for his shot at a (world) title. A win at The Theatre at Madison Square Garden will move him closer to that goal.”

Williams (21-0-2, 10 KOs), who resides in East Hartford, Connecticut, last fought on June 7, stopping Willmank Canonico Brito at the end of the third round.

In his previous fight on January 17, Williams scored an impressive sixth-round knockout win over Luis Feliciano in a clash of unbeaten junior welterweights. In a back-and-forth fight early on, which streamed live on ProBox TV, Williams was able to break Feliciano down before getting the knockout victory.

The 26-year-old fought on Showtime programming in January 2021, dropping Yeis Solano once en route to a decision win on a ShoBox telecast. The fight against Solano also was a clash between unbeaten prospects.

Amongst Williams’ other notable fights are a unanimous decision victory over Clarence Booth in November 2022 and a majority decision draw against Tre’Sean Wiggins in October 2019.

Lavisas Williams (10-1-1, 3 KOs), who resides in Rochester, New York, defeated journeyman Kelvin Kibler by unanimous decision in his last bout on April 20. The win over Kibler took place almost five years after a decision win over Mario Alfano, who entered the fight unbeaten.

The 33-year-old squared off against O’Shaquie Foster in February 2016, almost three and a half years prior to the Alfano fight. Williams was dropped four times by Foster before the fight ended in round eight.

The clash between Myqkuan Williams and Lavisas Williams, along with the Yoshida-Metcalf fight, will be part of the Broadway Boxing card that is promoted by Lou DiBella. Portions of the proceeds from the Heroes on the Hudson event will be donated to military charities, including to the West Point Society of New York, Merging Vets and Players, and the Headstrong Project.

