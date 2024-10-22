Miyo Yoshida, Shurretta Metcalf Well Within Bantamweight Limit For Rematch; IBF Title At Stake

Shurretta Metcalf (left) stares down IBF bantamweight titlist Miyo Yoshida ahead of theor Oct. 23 rematch in New York City. Photo credit: Ed Diller, DiBella Entertainment

Miyo Yoshida and Shurretta ‘Sha’ Metcalf are ready to do it again.

Both boxers were well under the bantamweight limit for their IBF title fight. Yoshida was 117.2 pounds for her first title defense. Dallas’ Metcalf was closer to the junior bantamweight limit at a trim and fit 116.4 pounds.

Their scheduled ten-round title fight airs live on ProBox TV from Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York City.

The bout comes 50 weeks after their first meeting. Metcalf hit the road to score a major upset in a ten-round unanimous decision last Nov. 7 at Edison Ballroom in New York City. Yoshida relocated from Kagoshima, Japan to become a crowd favorite on Hall of Fame promoter Lou DiBella’s “Broadway Boxing” series. However, Metcalf (13-4-1, 2 knockouts) came to ruin plans as she prevailed by scores of 96-94, 98-92 and 99-91.

Metcalf, 39, has not fought since that night. She will enter her first career title fight riding a four-fight unbeaten streak.

In a sign of perseverance, Yoshida not only returned to the ring but claimed a major title during that journey. The 36-year-old single mother accepted a short-notice assignment versus Ebanie Bridges, from whom she claimed the IBF bantamweight title. Yoshida won by scores of 99-91, 99-91 and 97-93 last Dec. 7 on the Devin Haney-Regis Prograis undercard at Chase Center in San Francisco, Texas.

The event, titled “Heroes on the Hudson 2,” will donate a portion of its proceeds to organizations supporting the U.S. Armed Forces.

Below are the weights for the rest of the undercard.

Mykquan Williams (21-0-2, 10 KOs), East Hartfod, Connecticut, 140 pounds

Lavisas Williams (10-1-1, 3 KOs), Rochester, New York, 138.6 pounds

8 rounds, junior welterweight

Konrad Kacmarkiewicz (7-1-1, 3 KOs), Szczecin, Poland, 174 pounds

Khainell Wheeler (7-5, 6 KOs), Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, 174 pounds

6 rounds, light heavyweight

Edward Vazquez (16-2, 3 KOs), Fort Worth, Texas, 130 pounds

Kenneth Taylor (14-3-2, 6 KOs), Tyler, Texas, 129 pounds

10 rounds, junior lightweight

Jerry Forrest (27-6-2, 20 KOs), Newport News, Virginia, 216.8 pounds

Earl Newman (10-3-1, 7 KOs), Brooklyn, New York, 252.8 pounds

8 rounds, heavyweight

