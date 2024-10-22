Omar Trinidad aims to prove he’s ready for next step in crossroads bout vs Hector Sosa

Featherweight up-and-comer Omar Trinidad. Photo by Lina Baker / 360 Promotions

Rising featherweight Omar Trinidad will take the next step in his career against Hector Sosa on Saturday.

Trinidad feels ready to face the durable Argentine fighter in front of his fans at the Commerce Casino, Commerce, Los Angeles.

“I know he’s a seasoned fighter, I know he’s tough,” Trinidad (16-0-1, 13 knockouts) told The Ring. “I know he comes ready for a 12-round fight, I know he has a couple of 12-rounders and 10-rounders under his belt. I know he has a couple of wins in a row and is coming with confidence. I know it’s going to be a great night for the fans. I’ve been working hard in the gym to stop him in his tracks to either give him a short night or a long night.”

The 28-year-old power-puncher, who has as usual prepared as usual under the watchful eye of Jesus “Don Chuy” Lopez Sr. for two-months, recognizes the potential danger Sosa brings but feels, ultimately, it will he his undoing.

“He’s a pressure fighter, he comes in wild and likes to sit down on his punches, so I’m pretty sure the most dangerous thing is his conditioning, stamina and pressure,” he said. “How I’ll get him out of their is, I’m going to frustrate him, he’s going to overcommit and I’m going to catch him with a shot.”

Last time out, Trinidad impressively stopped Viktor Slavinskyi (TKO 10), in what was an important learning curve fight.

“It was another tough fight, I knew as soon as I took that WBC (Continental Americas) belt it’s going to be a big target on my back, and I knew there were going to be a lot of step-up fights and I knew what I signed up for and I took the challenge head on,” he said. “I know every fight after I take care of business on the 26th it’s going to be another hard fight.

“Going back to the Slavinsky fight, it was a pretty tough fight. I think that was the second or third southpaw I’d fought in my career and I feel like I exposed him and took advantage but he made me work for the W that’s for sure but I’m glad I got 10-rounds in the bank and got the knockout.”

That experience has set him in good stead for this fight and has placed him within touching distance of a world title opportunity.

“My promoter has a plan to fight me four or five times next year, I know they’re having a lot of events,” he said. “I feel like I’m maybe two fights away from a world title and honestly if it’s the next one, it’s up to my team if they want to take the fight, I’ll take any fight, if it’s a world title, I’ll take it gladly. That’s why I’ve got team, I’ve got a manager so he can guide me.”

He feels his recent development has helped take him onto a new level and expects victory to come by any means necessary.

“From last year, to this year, I feel like I’ve gone from prospect to contender for sure and the rankings speak for themselves,” he said. “I know it’s going to be a tough fight – my first 12-rounder. I’m not shy going the distance. I’ve been running, training to give a great fight to the fans.

“I know it’s going to be a tough one but I’ll make sure I come out victorious. If I knock him out, he’s never been knocked out, and I did something his prior opponents couldn’t do. Another one would be if I took him 12 rounds and dominate him. That would solidify me that I’m ready for the elite.”

Tom Loeffler, the President of 360 Promotions, is looking forward to seeing his fighter back in action as he looks to take another step toward his goal of fighting for a world title.

“Omar Trinidad has proven to be not only a tremendous talent, but definitely lives up to the moniker ‘King of LA’ with all the fans that turn up for his fights,” said the promoter. “Born and Raised in Boyle Heights, Omar is the definition of a local kid made good, now being rated (WBC) No. 10 in the world.

“Sosa will be his toughest challenge to date and we are expecting lots of fireworks in this world class matchup. Omar is never in a boring fight and this fight should be no different with Sosa already proving his world class mettle. The winner of this fight will definitely move a big step toward a world title shot.”

Sosa turned professional in 2017. He won his first 13 in his native Argentina and claimed the South American junior featherweight title. He lost his unbeaten record when he ventured to Panama and dropped a decision to Rafael Pedroza (UD 10). After returning to the win column he was bested by Christian Carto (UD 8).

That prompted the 29-year-old to move up to featherweight where he has won three fights including a come from behind stoppage over former world title challenger Jazza Dickens (TKO 10) and, most recently, dropping Keenan Carbajal early to win a lopsided 12-round unanimous decision.

Trinidad-Sosa, plus undercard bouts, will be televised on UFC Fight Pass at 6 p.m. ET/ 3 p.m. PT.

