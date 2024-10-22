Kingsley Ibeh continues his resurgence, stops Jack May in first round in Tacoma

Kingsley Ibeh - Photo by Mike Blair

Kingsley Ibeh has overcome setbacks early in his pro career to become a legit prospect in the heavyweight division.

Ibeh knocked out Jack May in the opening round late Saturday night at the Emerald Wueen Casino in Tacoma, Washington.

The knockout win does not come as a surprise to promoter Azat Torosyan, who believes Ibeh has a future in the division.

“With Kingsley Ibeh, you have a real sleeper in the heavyweight division,” Torosyan told The Ring on Monday afternoon. “And while people are sleeping on him, he’s putting people to sleep.”

From the opening bell, both Ibeh and May were on the attack. Ibeh found an opening, throwing and landing a counter left hook to the head, dropping May to the canvas against the ropes. May was counted out at 59 seconds.

Outside of a no-contest against Mario Heredia on September 7, Ibeh has won his last four bouts.

Ibeh should be familiar to boxing fans, having fought four times on Top Rank cards in 2020 and 2021 at the famed ‘Bubble,’ which was the MGM Conference Center in Las Vegas, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 30-year-old Ibeh, who is originally from Nigeria and now resides in Phoenix, Arizona, has excelled over the last couple of years, accumulating wins nine consecutive victories since a knockout loss to contender Jared Anderson in February 2021. Ibeh also has a draw against Guido Vianello, which took place over four months prior to the loss to Anderson.

Aside from the loss to Anderson, Ibeh’s other defeat took place in his second pro fight in October 2019, losing by split decision to Waldo Cortes Acosta. Ibeh would avenge the loss in a rematch by knocking out Cortes in June 2020.

Ibeh is the younger cousin of heavyweight contender Ike Ibeabuchi.

With the win, Ibeh improved to 14-2-1 (12 knockouts). May, who resides in the Los Angeles suburb of Chino Hills, falls to 10-1 (9 KOs). In his previous fight on August 29, May stopped John Shipman in the opening round.

The 43-year-old had only faced three opponents with winning records prior to the loss to Ibeh.

In the co-feature, super middleweights Juan Barajas and Antonio Louis Hernandez (7-19-4, 4 KOs) of Kansas City, Missouri fought to a majority decision draw. One judge scored the bout 58-56 for Hernandez, while the other two judges scored the bout 57-57.

Barajas, who resides in Victorville, California and was fighting for the first time since a draw in November 2020, goes to 11-0-2, 7 KOs.

Cruiserweight Marquice Weston of Tacoma improved to 16-3-2, 9 KOs, stopping John Shipman (5-8, 2 KOs) in the opening round.

Lightweight Samvel Gandilyan of Medvedovskaya, Russia stopped Oakland’s Ezra Rabin (1-8, 1 KO) in round four. Gandilyan improved to 5-0-1, 3 KOs.

