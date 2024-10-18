Sam Gilley Stops Jack McGann In 4th Round, Angles For Big Fight On Riyadh Season Circuit

It had been a difficult week for Sam Gilley. He lost his grandmother on Monday and had a change of opponent on Wednesday.

Gilley didn’t let any of that affect him in the ring against Jack McGann. The returning junior middleweight scored a comprehensive fourth-round stoppage to retain his Commonwealth title on Friday at the famed York Hall, Bethnal Green, London.

The 30-year-old hadn’t fought in a year since he beat Louis Greene (UD 12) and had been expecting to face him in a rematch with the vacant British title on the line. However, when Greene pulled out in stepped McGann, who was due to fight at six-rounder at middleweight.

Gilley (18-1, 9 knockouts) started fast and got McGann’s attention in the opening round, notably landing a stiff right hand that snapped the challengers head back with a minute left in the round. Heclosed out the round with a three-punch salvo that had McGann give ground late on.

Gilley continued to stamp his authority on proceedings in the second. McGann (10-2-1, 7 KOs) ate two right hands which sent him to the canvas. Although McGann beat the count he looked unsteady for a moment until he fired back.

That drew a smile from the defending champion who dug in and went back on the attack.

McGann, who had former world title challenger Martin Murray in his corner, enjoyed his best round in the third by trying to push Gilley back.

That continued in the fourth when McGann backed Gilley onto the ropes. However, he held his feet a little too long. Gilley found a home for a clubbing right hand that clearly hurt McGann, who backed off.

Gilley saw him moment and pounced forcing McGann to seek refuge on the canvas. Referee Darren Sarginson, had seen enough and waved off the fight at 0:58 of round four.

Afterward the emotional Gilley shared his thoughts in a post-fight interview.

“At last, I’m buzzing to finally get in the ring,” said Gilley. “I’ve announced myself to Frank and Queensberry. I deserve to be here, I deserve to be on these platforms. I deserve to be out in Saudi Arabia fighting the best people, get me on them and I’ll take ’em.

“When I needed to I knew he’d walk him onto something. I’ve done the apprenticeship fights and me and Frank are a team. I showed them what I can do, lets move on and collect more belts and keep having nights like this.”

Hall of Fame promoter, Frank Warren, was happy with what he witnessed from his recent addition to his stable.

“I’m over the moon, it was a punch perfect performance against a guy who came to fight and he did it in style,” said the promoter. “It’s onwards and upwards, we’re going to work together.

“We’ll try to get the fight that should have been tonight [against Louis Greene). He wants to fight for the British title, that’s what we’ll do.”