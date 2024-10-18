Masamichi Yabuki weighs options in two divisions after taking IBF belt from Sivenathi Nontshinga

Masamichi Yabuki

Last Saturday, Masamichi Yabuki became a two-time junior flyweight titleholder.

The power-punching Japanese fighter scored three knockdowns en route to an impressive ninth-round stoppage over Sivenathi Nontshinga to rip the IBF title from the defending champion at the Aichi Sky Expo, Tokoname, Japan.

“I feel very relieved to have won against such a strong opponent,” Yabuki (17-4, 16 knockouts) told The Ring through Chisa Yamane.

The 32-year-old, who was a 31/20 (+155) betting underdog, meaning he was give a 40 percent chance of winning, took his latest title triumph in his stride.

“I didn’t do anything special to celebrate,” he said. “I just went to see my sponsors and relaxed at the hotel.”

Congratulations Masamichi Yabuki who stops Sivenathi Nontshinga in the 9th round to win the IBF World Light Flyweight Title! pic.twitter.com/yzTgfRT0t8 — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) October 12, 2024

Yabuki is now rated at No. 1 by The Ring at junior flyweight. However, despite the lofty position, he isn’t getting ahead of himself.

“Of the fighters I know, I think Carlos Cañizales [who will fight for the vacant WBC title against Panya Pradabsri] is strong,” he said. “I’m sure there are other strong fighters I just don’t know about. I’m not overconfident in myself.”

Yabuki was on top of the world when he stunned WBC 108-pound titleholder Kenshiro Teraji (TKO 10) in September 2021 before his career unravelled.

“When I lost [the title back to Teraji in 2022] and ruptured my Achilles tendon [in 2023], I thought about retiring,” he admitted. “But with the support of many people, I was able to continue and to become world champion.”

The following night Shokichi Iwata stopped Jairo Noriega (TKO 3) to win the vacant WBO title and spoke of facing his countryman in a unification.

However, Yabuki isn’t sure if that is what will be next or even is on the agenda.

“I’ve only seen [some of] his matches,” he said. “I think he’s a good fighter, but I do not think it is worth to do a unification match between two Japanese fighters. He also has to fight a mandatory bout, so it doesn’t seem real yet.”

That’s not to say that Yabuki isn’t looking to search out the biggest and best opportunities he can.

“I would like to move up to flyweight, but the flyweight division is very competitive,” he said. “I don’t know yet if I’ll get a chance. I want to raise my own value, and I want to fight strong fighters who will raise my value.”

Interestingly, two Japanese fighters (Yabuki and WBO titlist Shokichi Iwata) are rated at No. 1 and No. 2 by The Ring, meaning in the event that they did meet in a unification they would also vie for the vacant Ring championship.

His promoter, Koki Kameda, who formerly won world titles at junior flyweight and flyweight and now runs 3150 Fight Promotions, hopes to move his fighter boldly going forward.

“I am very delighted that three world champions have been born from my promotion, Ginjiro Shigeoka and Yudai Shigeoka, now Masamichi Yabuki became junior flyweight world champion against highly rated champion among junior flyweights,” he said, proudly. “I’m very excited and looking forward to his road ahead as we are looking at several options, whether to go on to the unification or move up to flyweight.”

