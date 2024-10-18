Adam Azim (140), Ohara Davies (139) Make Weight For Sky Sports/Peacock+ Main Event

Adam Azim stared down to make sure his magic number registered on the scale.

Confirmation was provided by emcee Kody “Big Mo” Mommaerts, who belted out “10 stone!” (140 pounds), the junior welterweight limit. The unbeaten 22-year-old from Slough, Berkshire will face countryman Ohara Davies, who weighed a comfortable 139 pounds.

Their scheduled 12-round bout will air live on Sky Sports in the UK from Copper Box Arena in Hackney Wick, England. Peacock+ will also stream the BOXXER-promoted card live in the U.S.

Azim (11-0, 8 KOs) will fight for just the second time in 2024 after just three fights one year ago. Injuries slightly slowed his 2023 progress. Fight dates falling through and failed negotiations have stalled his momentum this year.

Given his age and 5’10” frame, there is the wonder if he can remain at 140 long enough to make it to the major title stage.

For now, the only goal for Azim is getting past a battle-tested veteran on the rebound.

Davies (25-3, 18 KOs) has not won since a ninth-round knockout of Lewis Ritson last March in Newcastle, England. The accomplishment earned him a mandatory contender slot, though he had to settle for a shot at the interim belt. It ended in disaster, as he was blitzed in 113 seconds by Ismael ‘Abuelo’ Barroso on Jan. 6 in Las Vegas.

The 32-year from Hackney, London had won six in a row to that point. It’s now back to the drawing board for Davies, though he has already threatened retirement even with a win on Saturday.

Below are the weights for the rest of the undercard.

Adam Azim (11-0, 8 KOs), Slough, Berkshire, 140 pounds

Ohara Davies (25-3, 18 KOs), Hackney, London, 139 pounds

Anthony Yarde (25-3, 24 KOs), Ilford, Essex, 179 pounds

Ralfs Vilcans (17-1, 7 KOs), Riga, Latvia, 177 ½ pounds

10 rounds, light heavyweight

Dan Azeez (20-1-1, 13 KOs), Lewisham, London, 174 pounds

Lewis Edmondson (9-0, 3 KOs), Southampton, Hampshire, 174 ½ pounds

12 rounds, light heavyweight

Michael McKinson (26-1, 4 KOs), Portsmouth, Hampshire, 146 ½ pounds

Tulani Mbenge (20-2, 15 KOs), Eastern Cape, South Africa, 146 ½ pounds

12 rounds, welterweight

Jeamie Tshikeva (6-1, 3 KOs), Tottenham, London, 258 pounds

Franklin Ignatius (6-0-1, 1 KO), Dagenham, Essex, 230 ½ pounds

10 rounds heavyweight

Francesca Hennessy (4-0, 1 KO), Sevenoaks, Kent, 121 ½ pounds

Ana Karla Vaz De Moraes (5-0, 2 KOs), Sao Paulo, Brazil, 120 ½ pounds

8 rounds, junior featherweight

Sam Hickey (pro debut), Dundee, Scotland, 161 ½ pounds

John Henry Mosquera (5-18, 1 KO), Venice, Italy, 162 pounds

4 rounds, middleweight

Shannon Courtenay (8-2, 3 KOs), Watford, Hertfordshire, 128 ½ pounds

Catherine Tacone (5-3-1, 0 KOs), Sao Paulo, Brazil, 124 pounds

6 rounds, featherweight

