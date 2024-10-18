The Ring Ratings Reviewed 2024: Cruiserweight

Jai Opetaia (right) unloads a hook on Mairis Briedis - Photo by Mikey Williams,/Top Rank

The Ring first introduced its divisional ratings in 1925. Almost a century later, it’s no exaggeration to claim that these independent ratings are the most respected and talked-about in world boxing.

The Ring Ratings Panel is made up of a dozen experts from around the world. Opinions are shared, debate takes place, and the final decision on who should be ranked where is decided democratically every week. It sounds easy, but this can be an arduous and time-consuming process.

I will be going through each division in reverse order and work my way up from strawweight to heavyweight. I will then look at each rated fighter’s respective achievements and gaze into my crystal ball to see what may lay ahead.

Next up is cruiserweight (200 pounds), which doesn’t have the overall talent top to bottom that it did several years ago, but has a clear No. 1 and fairly solid top 10 nonetheless.

As always, please enjoy the debate and respect other people’s opinions.

CHAMPION – JAI OPETAIA

RECORD: 26-0 (20 KOs)

THE PAST: Opetaia was a top amateur in Australia and represented his country at the 2012 Olympics and the 2014 Commonwealth Games before turning pro in 2015. The 29-year-old southpaw claimed the national and OPBF cruiserweight titles. He got his big break when his team where able to bring The Ring and IBF titlist Mairis Briedis to Australia. It was an opportunity Opetaia didn’t let pass. He boxed very well early and held off the Latvian’s late surge to claim a hard-fought 12-round unanimous decision. The win came at a cost, however. He suffered a badly broken jaw and took 14 months to recover, but when he did he looked as good as ever taking out Jordan Thompson (TKO 4) and Ellis Zorro (KO 1). The IBF stripped him but he regained his old belt when he again defeated Briedis (UD 12) taking an early lead and holding off the experienced veteran’s lately rally. He beat Jack Massey (TKO 6) last weekend.

THE FUTURE: He will have unbeaten but wholly undeserving mandatory Huseyin Cinkara foisted on him next.

No. 1 – CHRIS BILLAM-SMITH

RECORD: 20-1 (13 KOs)

THE PAST: Billam-Smith won his first nine fights before tasting defeat against compatriot Richard Riakporhe (SD 10). The Englishman rebounded strongly, collecting the Commonwealth title before claiming the British and European titles by beating Tommy McCarthy (SD 12). Due to the closeness of the first fight, they met in a rematch, and Billam-Smith left no doubt, stopping McCarthy in eight rounds. He followed that by defeating Isaac Chamberlain (UD 12) and then vacated the EBU title rather than go over old ground against Dylan Bregeon, who he had already defeated via lopsided decision. The 34-year-old vanquished Armend Xhoxhaj (KO 5) before claiming the WBO title by beating Okolie (MD 12) in an ugly fight. He has since retained that belt twice, first stopping teak-tough Mateusz Masternak (RTD 8), and most recently, disarmed the only man to have beaten him in Riakporhe (UD 12).

THE FUTURE: He will look to unify with WBA counterpart Gilberto Ramirez in the main event of “Latino Night” in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 16.

No. 2 – NOEL GEVOR MIKAELYAN

RECORD: 27-2 (12 KOs)

THE PAST: Mikaelyan is the stepson of former world title challenger Noel Gevor. He turned professional in 2011 and won several regional sanctioning body baubles before dropping a close decision to Krzysztof Wlodarczyk (SD 12) and gave a good account of himself against Mairis Briedis (L UD 12). The 34-year-old Armenian- born fighter got back in the win column before dominating Youri Kalenga (UD 12) and then claiming the vacant WBC belt by stopping IIunga Makabu (TKO 3).

THE FUTURE: After seeing two fights with his mandatory Ryan Rozicki fall through in Miami, he’ll now face him away from home in Sydney, Nova Scotia, on December 7.

No. 3 – GILBERTO RAMIREZ

RECORD: 46-1 (30 KOs)

THE PAST: Ramirez won the WBO super middleweight title by shutting out two-weight world champion Arthur Abraham (UD 12). “Zurdo” went on to make five successful defenses, notably twice beating Jesse Hart (UD 12/ MD 12). However, the strain of making 168 pounds forced him to vacate and move up in weight. Has settled nicely with five wins, all inside the distance, including a pair of wins over experienced Cuban’s Sullivan Barrera (KO 4) and Yunieski Gonzalez (TKO 10) to become the WBA mandatory but lost his unbeaten record to razor-sharp Dmitry Bivol (UD 12). Since moving to cruiserweight he has beaten Joe Smith Jr. (UD 10) and claimed the WBA title by beating Arsen Goulamirian (UD 12).

THE FUTURE: The Mexican will meet Billam-Smith on November 16.

No. 4 – ALEKSEI PAPIN

RECORD: 18-1 (17 KOs)

THE PAST: The former kickboxing champion switched to professional boxing in 2015. Papin impressively beat Ismail Sillakh (KO 1) and Alexandru Jur (KO 1). He was dropped in last round, which cost the Russian his unbeaten record against future WBC titlist Makabu (MD 12). The 37-year-old has since won seven consecutive fights inside the distance notably beating savvy but faded veteran Isaac Chilemba (KO 2) and Felix Valera (TKO 5).

THE FUTURE: Could return in the fall or early 2025 in Russia.

No. 5 – RICHARD RIAKPORHE

RECORD: 17-1 (13 KOs)

THE PAST: The big-punching Englishman showed his vaunted power stopping unbeaten Sam Hyde (TKO 8) and future European champion Tommy McCarthy (TKO 4). He edged domestic rival Billam-Smith (SD 12) and then beat Jack Massey (UD 12). After a near two-hiatus he returned with four wins in less than a year, notably beating Deion Jumah (KO 8) and, most recently, Fabio Turchi (TKO 2). The 34-year-old stopped former titlist Krzysztof Glowacki (TKO 4) but decided for reasons unknown to pull out of a purse bid to face Ring champion and IBF titleholder Opetaia. He stopped Dylan Bregeon (TKO 2) but was largely disappointing in losing to WBO titlist Billam-Smith (UD 12).

THE FUTURE: Quiet since the loss to Billam-Smith. He has said he was tight at the weight, but I wonder if he will jump to bridgerweight in search of a title.

No. 6 – ARSEN GOULAMIRIAN

RECORD: 27-1 (18 KOs)

THE PAST: The Armenian-born fighter based himself in France and made his bones in Europe early on in his career. He won the French national title and then stopped Ryad Merhy (TKO 11) for the WBA “interim” title. He was subsequently upgraded to full champion but his career has been plagued by inactivity with just two fights since 2019. He beat Aleksei Egorov (UD 12) in November 2022 but lost his title to Ramirez (UD 12) in March.

THE FUTURE: His team are working on a comeback for him soon.

No. 7 – MICHAL CIESLAK

RECORD: 26-2 (20 KOs)

THE PAST: Cieslak turned professional in 2013. He won his first 19 fights before venturing to the Congo where he lost a spirited fight with WBC titlist IIunga Makabu (UD 12). After getting two wins he headed to England and was dropped en route to losing to WBO beltholder Lawrence Okolie (UD 12). The 35-year-old is on a five fights streak that includes winning the European title. He had to vacate when injury prevented him facing Isaac Chamberlain in June.

THE FUTURE: He has recovered and is now in line to fight for his old title against Leonardo Mosquea.

No. 8 – RYAN ROSICKI

RECORD: 20-1 (19 KOs)

THE PAST: Rozicki reeled off 13 consecutive wins all inside the distance. He was given the opportunity to face the much larger Oscar Rivas for the inaugural WBC bridgerweight title and showed a lot of heart but dropped a hard fought 12-round unanimous decision. He returned to cruiserweight and is on a seven-fight winning streak, although appeared lucky against tricky Argentine fighter Yamil Peralta (SD 12) but is coming off a first-round stoppage over former title challenger Olanrewaju Durodola.

THE FUTURE: Rozicki will have home advantage against Mikaelyan when he challenges for the WBC title on December 7.

No. 9 – YAMIL PERALTA

RECORD: 17-1 (9 KOs)

THE PAST: Peralta was a big amateur, who represented his country at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics reaching the quarter final stage. He also fought at the 2015 World Championships again losing in the quarter finals. As a professional, he won his first 13 claimed WBC regional and South American titles. When the Argentine fighter travelled to Canada he lost a highly disputed fight with Ryan Rozicki (SD 10). He has rebounded with four wins, the later coming when he beat Thabiso Mchunu (SD 10) in South Africa in March.

THE FUTURE: He has been waiting for a shot at the WBC title and has to be patient waiting for Mikaelyan and Rozicki to meet. With it taking longer than expected, he may elect to stay busy before the year is out.

No. 10 – CHEAVON CLARKE

RECORD: 10-0 (7 KOs)

THE PAST: Clarke was a standout out amateur representing his country of birth, Jamaica at the 2014 Commonwealth games. He switched nationality to British and won bronze at the 2018 Commonwealth games and also fought at the 2019 World Championships and 2020 (delayed to 2021) Olympics. He turned professional in early 2022 and has moved quickly. The 33-year-old owns wins over durable Vasil Ducar (UD 10), stopped former European titleholder Tommy McCarthy (TKO 4), claimed the British title stopping Ellis Zorro (KO 8) and, most recently, went to war with Efetobar Apochi (MD 10).

THE FUTURE: Taking some time off, perhaps he’ll return later this year or early next year as he aims for a world title shot.

On the Cusp: Efetobar Apochi, Yuniel Dorticos, Thabiso Mchunu, Jack Massey and Mateusz Masternak.

