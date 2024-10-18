Ring Ratings Update: King Artur rules light heavyweight, climbs P4P rankings (with Dmitry Bivol)

Artur Beterbiev celebrates his undisputed champion status.

The long-awaited showdown between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol was the quintessential 50-50, pick-’em matchup. Fans, media and insiders struggled to predict a clear winner and everyone agreed that the undisputed light heavyweight championship would be hotly contested.

The boxing public was right about that. Beterbiev and Bivol put on a fast-paced 12-round tactical clinic of elite-level power-punching pressure and athletic boxing.

Bivol built an early lead with his skillful stick-and-move game, but Beterbiev’s underrated technique and ring-cutting ability gradually took over the fight. The 39-year-old unified titleholder swept the final three rounds on all three official scorecards to earn a majority decision and a little piece of boxing history as the first undisputed 175-pound champ of the four-belt era.

More than a few observers believed Bivol – the first fighter to take Beterbiev the distance – had done enough to win the bout by a few points, and even more scored the bout a draw. However, in a fight with as many close rounds as this one had, Beterbiev’s ability to take over the final 30 seconds of the majority of rounds (or Bivol’s willingness to cede his momentum prior to the bell) was the difference.

Anson Wainwright suggested Beterbiev advance to No. 4 in the pound-for-pound rankings, displacing Canelo Alvarez. He suggested that Bivol remain at No. 7.

“Beterbiev beat Bivol by 12-round majority decision in a fight that has everyone split,” noted Wainwright. “Beterbiev to No. 4 and Bivol to hold his No. 7 position due to the closeness of the fight. For what it’s worth, I thought the right guy won.”

The Ring Ratings Panel agreed with Beterbiev’s placement, but took exception to Bivol not being advanced after such a brilliant and gutsy performance.

Michael Montero came to Bivol’s defense.

“Bivol at No. 7 is too low for me,” he said. “There is no way Canelo should be above him after losing to Bivol via shutout, and given his recent level of opposition. Bivol just fought on even terms with Beterbiev; people are split right down the middle on their fight. Could also make an argument for Beterbiev at No. 3 above Crawford. In terms of best wins, Beterbiev’s ‘W’ over Bivol is a level above Crawford’s ‘W’ over Spence, in my opinion. But I recognize that Crawford has gone undisputed twice, so I’m OK leaving him 3rd if that’s how everyone else sees it.”

The majority of the panel – included your favorite Editor-In-Chief, Tom Gray, Adam Abramowitz, Jake Donovan, Wasim Mather and Abraham Gonzalez – wanted to leave Crawford at No. 3 but agreed with bringing Bivol up in the P4P rankings, right behind his light heavyweight rival.

“I completely glossed over P4P, and also forgot that Bivol was still somehow below Canelo,” said Donovan. “Agreed 100% with Mike’s suggested realignment, especially with the argument that Bivol easily could’ve won [on October 12].”

Added Mather: “I like Mike’s suggestions. I scored the fight razor-thin, but I had Beterbiev slightly ahead. I’m good with Beterbiev moving to No. 4 and Bivol at No. 5.”

Added Gray: “I like Michael’s suggestions on P4P. I had Bivol slightly ahead but any result worked for me after such a close fight.”

RING RATINGS UPDATE (as of October 14):

POUND-FOR-POUND – Beterbiev advances to No. 4. Bivol advances to No. 5. Junto Nakatani remains at No. 9 after halting Tasana Salapat (AKA Petch CP Freshmart) in six rounds.

HEAVYWEIGHT – Fabio Wardley enters at No. 9 after blasting Frazer Clarke in the opening round of their rematch.

“Excellent win by Fabio Wardley who brutalized Frazer Clarke breaking his jaw and his cheek for a first-round win,” noted Wainwright. “Way to make an impression in front of the powers that be. Wardley to enter at No. 9. No problem with No. 10 either.”

The panel unanimously agreed with No. 9 placement for Wardley (18-0-1, 17 KOs).

CRUISERWEIGHT – Jai Opetaia remains champ following a sixth-round stoppage of Jack Massey.

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT – Beterbiev is the new champ. Bivol moves to No. 1. Ali Izmailov (12-0, 8 KOs) enters at No. 10.

“Beterbiev came on strong late to beat Bivol,” noted Wainwright. “Beterbiev is now Ring champ. Bivol to No. 1 and everyone else up a place with Conor Wallace coming in at No. 10.”

Replied Abramowitz: “I’m not sure that Wallace is the right guy to come in at light heavyweight. Any other suggestions?”

Answered Donovan: “I will offer Ali Izmailov for the sake of opening a discussion. I definitely like him over Conor Wallace, though not married to his being the definitive No 10.”

The majority of the panel backed Izmailov.

MIDDLEWEIGHT – Chris Eubank Jr. remains at No. 5 after scoring a seventh-round KO of Kamil Szeremeta.

BANTAMWEIGHT – Nakatani remains No. 1. Seiya Tsutsumi advances to No. 3 following his hard-fought unanimous decision over Takuma Inoue, who drops to No. 5.

“Inoue lost his WBA title when he was upset by Tsutsumi,” noted Wainwright.

JUNIOR BANTAMWEIGHT – Phumele Cafu enters at No. 4 after scoring a razor-thin split decision over Kosei Tanaka, who drops to No. 5

“Cafu edged Tanaka in a terrific fight,” noted Wainwright. “A fifth-round knockdown made the difference.”

FLYWEIGHT – Kenshiro Teraji enters at No. 3 with an 11th-round stoppage of fellow veteran Cristofer Rosales. Seigo Yuri Akui, who scored a 12-round split decision over Thananchai Charunphak on the same card, is pushed back at No. 4. Anthony Olascuaga remains No. 8 following an opening round No Decision vs. Jonathan Gonzalez. Rosales and David Jimenez exit. Veteran Francisco Rodriguez Jr. (39-6-1, 27 KOs) enters at No. 10.

“Teraji stopped Rosales when the Nicaraguan was halted by a possible broken nose [preventing him] from coming out for Round 11,” noted Wainwright. “Teraji is now the WBC champion.

“Olascuaga and Gonzalez clashed heads and the fight ended in a first-round No Contest. No movement.”

Tom, Adam, Abe and Montero agreed.

Added Donovan: A shame on the Olascuaga fight. ‘Bomba’ was very quick to find the exit at the first opportunity.”

Answered Wainwright: “Yeah, shame that would have had implications on our top 10. I’m sure with Bomba being the WBO No. 1 we’ll get the rematch next for both guys.”

Added Wainwright: “Hiroto Kyoguchi won a 10-round majority decision over Vince Paras in their third meeting and is in the 112-pound shake up. I think we can take David Jimenez out, his last fight was at 115 and he will fight at 115 in December.”

JUNIOR FLYWEIGHT – Masamichi Yabuki advances to No. 1 after scoring a ninth-round stoppage of Sivenathi Nontshinga, who drops to No. 3. Shokichi Iwata advances to No. 2 following a third-iwataround stoppage of Jairo Noriega. Kenshiro and Jonathan Gonzalez exit the rankings. Erick Rosa (7-0, 2 KOs) enters at No. 10.

“Nontshinga lost his IBF title when he was stopped by Yabuki.” noted Wainwright. “Iwata flattened Noriega to win the vacant WBO title.

“I feel Nontshinga could be lower but it’s difficult with Adrian Curiel right behind him and Elwin Soto who isn’t doing much (currently recovering from injury). I have Iwata moving up but before the changes he was No. 7 and I don’t think this was enough to advance all the way to No. 2. Interested to hear from others.”

The ‘others’ voted overwhelmingly for Iwata to move to No. 2.

Wainwright brought up former junior featherweight contender John Riel Casimero’s first-round stoppage of Saul Sanchez.

“I could see Casimero re-entering but he missed weight, so can’t really put him back in,” he said.

The panel wasn’t having Casimero back and is clearly tired of the veteran’s bulls__t.

“No to Casimero who missed weight twice for this fight,” said Donovan.

“No ranking for Casimero due to him missing weight (nice try with the hand trick on the scales),” added Mather.

“No to Casimero, who could f__k up a cup of coffee,” added Gray.

