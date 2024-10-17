Shadasia Green vs. Melinda Watpool, Bruce Carrington set for Tyson-Paul undercard

February 04, 2023; New York, NY, USA; Shadasia Green and Elin Cederroos during their WBC Silver and WBA Continental Super-Middleweight titles fight at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

Shadasia Green will get a second opportunity at a world title on November 15 when she faces Melinda Watpool in a ten round bout at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tex., Most Valuable Promotions announced Thursday.

The fight will be contested for the vacant WBO super middleweight title, and will be part of the undercard preceding the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight on Netflix.

Green (14-1, 11 knockouts) of Paterson, N.J. will be seeking her second straight win, having defeated Natasha Spence by unanimous decision in July. Prior to that, the 35-year-old lost a unanimous decision to Franchon Crews Dezurn for the WBC super middleweight title.

Watpool (7-0, 2 KOs), a five-time Canadian national amateur champion from Toronto, is making her first significant step-up as a pro and has two victories over the aforementioned Spence, including in her last bout in September.

Another notable name on the undercard is Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington Jr. (13-0, 8 KOs), a Top Rank promoted featherweight from Tyson’s neighborhood of Brownsville, Brooklyn in New York City, who will face Dana Coolwell (13-2, 8 KOs) of Beerwah, Australia in an eight-round bout. Carrington, 27, is coming off his most difficult assignment to date, a majority decision win over Sulaiman Segawa last month, while the 25-year-old Coolwell is looking for his seventh straight victory in his American debut.

Rounding out the undercard, Corey Marksman (10-0-1, 7 KOs) will face Lucas Bahdi (17-0, 15 KOs) in a ten round lightweight bout.

The card will also feature the highly anticipated rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, who will look to pick up from their historic first fight in 2022, which Taylor won by split decision.