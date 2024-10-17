Fight Night Program – Week of October 17-23

The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.

Here are this week’s most relevant fights:

Thursday, October 17 – Lac Leamy Casino, Gatineau, Canada

Alexandre Gaumont vs. Andres Viera – middleweight – 10 rounds

Shamil Khataev vs. Cristian Rafael Coria – middleweight – 10 rounds

Arthur Biyarslanov vs. Jonathan Eniz – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Steve Claggett vs. Eduardo Estela – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Mehmet Unal vs. Armenak Hovhannisyan – light heavyweight – 10 rounds

Where to watch it: ESPN+

Thursday, October 17 – Ufa Arena, Ufa, Russia

Muslim Gadzhimagomedov vs. Leon Harth – heavyweight – 12 rounds

Artur Subkhankulov vs. Wensong Liu – junior lightweight – 10 rounds

Friday, October 18: San Juan, Puerto Rico

Joshua James Pagan vs. Haskell Rhodes – lightweight – 10 rounds

Juan Carrillo vs. Lenin Castillo – light heavyweight – 10 rounds

Kiria Tapia vs. Beata Dudek – women’s junior lightweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Friday, October 18 – York Hall, London

Sam Gilley vs. Louis Greene, rematch – junior middleweight – 12 rounds

Courtney Bennett vs. Nick Webb – heavyweight – 10 rounds

Royston Barney-Smith vs. Carlos Rayo – junior lightweight – 8 rounds

Tommy Fletcher vs. Milans Volkovs – heavyweight – 8 rounds

Saturday, October 19 – Caribe Royale, Orlando, Fla.

Bakhram Murtazaliev vs. Tim Tszyu – junior middleweight – 12 rounds

Yoenis Tellez vs. Johan Gonzalez – junior middleweight – 10 rounds

Cesar Mateo Tapia vs. Endry Saavedra – middleweight – 10 rounds

Carlos Jackson vs. Ryan Lee Allen – junior featherweight – 8 rounds

Dainier Pero vs. Willie Jake Jr. – heavyweight – 8 rounds

Justin Viloria vs. Diuhl Olguin – junior lightweight – 8 rounds

Gary Antonio Russell vs. Jaden Burnias – junior featherweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: Prime Video

Saturday, October 19 – Copper Box Arena, London

Adam Azim vs. Ohara Davies – junior welterweight – 12 rounds

Dan Azeez vs. Lewis Edmondson – light heavyweight – 12 rounds

Michael McKinson vs. Tulani Mbenge – welterweight – 12 rounds

Anthony Yarde vs. Ralfs Vilcans – light heavyweight – 10 rounds

Jeamie Tshikeva vs. Franklin Ignatius – heavyweight – 10 rounds

Where to watch it: Peacock

Saturday, October 19 – Stadthalle Falkensee, Germany

William Scull vs. Vladimir Shishkin – super middleweight – 12 rounds

Dusan Veletic vs. Tomas Salek – heavyweight – 10 rounds

Vincenzo Gualtieri vs. Job Ezequiel Herrera – middleweight – 8 rounds

Sanel Hasanovic vs. Christian Demaj – heavyweight – 8 rounds

Saturday, October 19 – Rosecroft Raceway, Fort Washington, Md.

Eric Hernandez vs. Dewayne Zeigler – lightweight – 8 rounds

Frankie Scarboro Jr. vs. Wayne Lawrence – junior lightweight – 8 rounds

Saturday, October 19 – Espace Mayenne, Laval, France

Jordy Weiss vs. Samuel Molina – welterweight – 12 rounds

Marine Beauchamp vs. Kirstie Bavington – women’s welterweight – 10 rounds

Saturday, October 19 – Arena Riga, Riga, Latvia

Bohdan Sobol vs. Lucas Brian Ariel Bastida – middleweight – 10 rounds

Ralfs Vilcans vs. Petro Lakotskyi – light heavyweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Saturday, October 19 – Arena Roberto Duran, Panama City, Panama

Jezreel Corrales vs. Ricardo Nuñez – lightweight – 8 rounds

Jonathan Miniel vs. Fernando Martinez – lightweight – 8 rounds

Saturday, October 19 – Estadio Aconcagua, Mendoza, Argentina

Juan Javier Carrasco vs. Zaur Abdullaev – lightweight – 12 rounds

Pablo Ezequiel Corzo vs. Luciano Chaparro Araujo – super middleweight – 10 rounds

Agustin Marini vs. Carmelito De Jesus – cruiserweight – 10 rounds

Brisa Rosario vs. Daiana Molina – women’s featherweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: TyC Sports Play

Wednesday, October 23 – MSG Theater, New York

Miyo Yoshida vs. Shurretta Metcalf – women’s bantamweight – 10 rounds

Edward Vazquez vs. Kenneth Taylor – junior lightweight – 10 rounds

Mykquan Williams vs. Lavisas Williams – junior welterweight – 8 rounds

Jerry Forrest vs. Earn Newman – heavyweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: ProBox TV

