Fight Night Program – Week of October 17-23
The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.
Here are this week’s most relevant fights:
Thursday, October 17 – Lac Leamy Casino, Gatineau, Canada
Alexandre Gaumont vs. Andres Viera – middleweight – 10 rounds
Shamil Khataev vs. Cristian Rafael Coria – middleweight – 10 rounds
Arthur Biyarslanov vs. Jonathan Eniz – junior welterweight – 10 rounds
Steve Claggett vs. Eduardo Estela – junior welterweight – 10 rounds
Mehmet Unal vs. Armenak Hovhannisyan – light heavyweight – 10 rounds
Where to watch it: ESPN+
Thursday, October 17 – Ufa Arena, Ufa, Russia
Muslim Gadzhimagomedov vs. Leon Harth – heavyweight – 12 rounds
Artur Subkhankulov vs. Wensong Liu – junior lightweight – 10 rounds
Friday, October 18: San Juan, Puerto Rico
Joshua James Pagan vs. Haskell Rhodes – lightweight – 10 rounds
Juan Carrillo vs. Lenin Castillo – light heavyweight – 10 rounds
Kiria Tapia vs. Beata Dudek – women’s junior lightweight – 6 rounds
Where to watch it: DAZN
Friday, October 18 – York Hall, London
Sam Gilley vs. Louis Greene, rematch – junior middleweight – 12 rounds
Courtney Bennett vs. Nick Webb – heavyweight – 10 rounds
Royston Barney-Smith vs. Carlos Rayo – junior lightweight – 8 rounds
Tommy Fletcher vs. Milans Volkovs – heavyweight – 8 rounds
Saturday, October 19 – Caribe Royale, Orlando, Fla.
Bakhram Murtazaliev vs. Tim Tszyu – junior middleweight – 12 rounds
Yoenis Tellez vs. Johan Gonzalez – junior middleweight – 10 rounds
Cesar Mateo Tapia vs. Endry Saavedra – middleweight – 10 rounds
Carlos Jackson vs. Ryan Lee Allen – junior featherweight – 8 rounds
Dainier Pero vs. Willie Jake Jr. – heavyweight – 8 rounds
Justin Viloria vs. Diuhl Olguin – junior lightweight – 8 rounds
Gary Antonio Russell vs. Jaden Burnias – junior featherweight – 6 rounds
Where to watch it: Prime Video
Saturday, October 19 – Copper Box Arena, London
Adam Azim vs. Ohara Davies – junior welterweight – 12 rounds
Dan Azeez vs. Lewis Edmondson – light heavyweight – 12 rounds
Michael McKinson vs. Tulani Mbenge – welterweight – 12 rounds
Anthony Yarde vs. Ralfs Vilcans – light heavyweight – 10 rounds
Jeamie Tshikeva vs. Franklin Ignatius – heavyweight – 10 rounds
Where to watch it: Peacock
Saturday, October 19 – Stadthalle Falkensee, Germany
William Scull vs. Vladimir Shishkin – super middleweight – 12 rounds
Dusan Veletic vs. Tomas Salek – heavyweight – 10 rounds
Vincenzo Gualtieri vs. Job Ezequiel Herrera – middleweight – 8 rounds
Sanel Hasanovic vs. Christian Demaj – heavyweight – 8 rounds
Saturday, October 19 – Rosecroft Raceway, Fort Washington, Md.
Eric Hernandez vs. Dewayne Zeigler – lightweight – 8 rounds
Frankie Scarboro Jr. vs. Wayne Lawrence – junior lightweight – 8 rounds
Saturday, October 19 – Espace Mayenne, Laval, France
Jordy Weiss vs. Samuel Molina – welterweight – 12 rounds
Marine Beauchamp vs. Kirstie Bavington – women’s welterweight – 10 rounds
Saturday, October 19 – Arena Riga, Riga, Latvia
Bohdan Sobol vs. Lucas Brian Ariel Bastida – middleweight – 10 rounds
Ralfs Vilcans vs. Petro Lakotskyi – light heavyweight – 8 rounds
Where to watch it: DAZN
Saturday, October 19 – Arena Roberto Duran, Panama City, Panama
Jezreel Corrales vs. Ricardo Nuñez – lightweight – 8 rounds
Jonathan Miniel vs. Fernando Martinez – lightweight – 8 rounds
Saturday, October 19 – Estadio Aconcagua, Mendoza, Argentina
Juan Javier Carrasco vs. Zaur Abdullaev – lightweight – 12 rounds
Pablo Ezequiel Corzo vs. Luciano Chaparro Araujo – super middleweight – 10 rounds
Agustin Marini vs. Carmelito De Jesus – cruiserweight – 10 rounds
Brisa Rosario vs. Daiana Molina – women’s featherweight – 6 rounds
Where to watch it: TyC Sports Play
Wednesday, October 23 – MSG Theater, New York
Miyo Yoshida vs. Shurretta Metcalf – women’s bantamweight – 10 rounds
Edward Vazquez vs. Kenneth Taylor – junior lightweight – 10 rounds
Mykquan Williams vs. Lavisas Williams – junior welterweight – 8 rounds
Jerry Forrest vs. Earn Newman – heavyweight – 8 rounds
Where to watch it: ProBox TV
Check out our up-to-date streaming service and TV channel guide to gain more insight on the current boxing and combat sports broadcasting landscape, exclusive at The Ring magazine:
How to watch boxing in 2024 – By Diego Morilla
Diego M. Morilla writes for The Ring since 2013. He has also written for HBO.com, ESPN.com and many other magazines, websites, newspapers and outlets since 1993. He is a full member of the Boxing Writers Association of America and an elector for the International Boxing Hall of Fame. He has won two first-place awards in the BWAA’s annual writing contest, and he is the moderator of The Ring’s Women’s Ratings Panel. He served as copy editor for the second era of The Ring en Español (2018-2020) and is currently a writer and editor for RingTV.com.