IBF junior middle titlist Bakhram Murtazaliev is looking to show the world who he is against Tim Tszyu

Bakhram Murtazaliev sat there on the living room sofa with his father and swallowed everything with his eyes. In 2003, Murtazaliev was 10 at the time and heavily immersed in wrestling. He had no idea what he was watching would one day shape him into becoming the IBF junior middleweight titlist. He just knew that the guy on TV, this American named Roy Jones, was fun.

That inspired him to fight, because growing up on the streets of Grozny, the capital of Chechnya, you either fought every day, or you got your ass kicked. Murtazaliev decided to put his fists up and defend himself. The other kids his age learned quickly, even at 10, not challenge him. In his first three months boxing, he never lost in 40 amateur fights. That was his beginning—starting with a glimpse of Roy Jones Jr.

“I didn’t think I would be as good as Roy Jones, and I still don’t even think that I am good right now, to be honest with you, maybe it is why I keep working as hard as I do,” Murtazaliev told The Ring through an interpreter back in August. “When I (knocked out Jack Culcay in the 11th round for the IBF title), it felt good raising that IBF belt over my head. I fight to feed my family. They are my most important driving force. I want my children and family to have a comfortable lifestyle, without any struggles. Nothing gets in the way when it comes to my family.”

Life will certainly take a big turn upward for Murtazaliev if he successfully defends the IBF title in his first defense against 29-year-old challenger Tim Tszyu (24-1, 17 knockouts) this Saturday in PBC Championship Boxing on Prime Video at the Caribe Royale Resort, in Orlando, Florida.

The 31-year-old Murtazaliev (22-0, 16 KOs) has two children, a two-year-old son and an eight-month-old daughter. They mean the world to him, and it is a primary reason why he fights as if his life depends on winning—because, in his mind, it does.

“I grew up with nothing,” he said. “I never wanted for anything because my parents were very supportive of me. They encouraged me to stay in the gym as a young age. I had two choices outside the house: Either stay discipline and pursue boxing or get in trouble out in the streets. In Chechnya, which is a small republic, if you don’t fight at least once a week out in the streets, it is a holiday for you. That’s what I grew up in. Over there, you fight on the streets.

“There was never a rock bottom. I never got beat up. Since I was six, I was into wrestling, and after wrestling, I got into boxing after seeing Roy Jones. After watching his fight, how amazing he moved, how amazing he performed, I thought I would be able to do the same. I grew up in Chechnya until I was 19.

Murtazaliev’s hardboiled upbringing is something Tszyu better be aware of. He will keep coming, and coming, and coming. His family still lives in Russia. He trains in the United States under Roma Kalantaryan, who worked with Murtazaliev in Oxnard, California, and said, “We had a great eight-week training camp, Bakhram is 100 percent ready to defend his titles, and I believe he’ll be victorious. Tszyu is a good fighter, a tough kid who knows how to box, and he does not get tired. We have fought that type of fighter many times before and we’re prepared for anything he brings. We have the advantage on reach, height and, I think, power as well. There are going to be two pressure fighters in that ring on October 19.”

Murtazaliev is 6-foot, to Tszyu’s 5-foot-8½, and he holds a two-inch reach advantage, 72-inches to Tszyu’s 70.

“Making the weight will not a problem, I’m ready for this,” Murtazaliev said. “I wanted to fight in the United States and I’m getting my wish. (Since winning the title), a lot of people asked me for money (laughs). The best part of fighting Tszyu is that he will there to hit; he won’t run. He is a warrior. He will be coming to fight. That works for me. I love fighting in the center of the ring. It’s going to be a great fight for the fans.”

