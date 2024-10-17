Omar Salcido Earns Upset 9th Round Stoppage Win Over Chris Colbert in ProBox TV Headliner

Omar Salcido was always a live underdog but his résumé left the door open for whether he could handle the step up in competition.

An emphatic answer was provided by the 24-year Hermosillo, Mexico native.

Chris Colbert was beaten into submission in the ninth round of what was supposed to be a bounce back fight versus Salcido. A variety of power shots was enough to Colbert’s corner to call for the stoppage. Referee Michael DeJesus honored that request at 2:01 of the ninth round Wednesday evening from ProBox TV Events Center in Plant City, Florida.

The ProBox TV main event came at a career heaviest weight for Colbert, who fought for the third straight time at lightweight. He was 136.8 pounds at Tuesday’s weigh-in, more than two pounds heavier than in his pair of 2023 fights versus Jose Valenzuela.

Brooklyn’s Colbert won their first fight but was emphatically knocked out in the sixth round of their rematch last November. Fittingly, Salcido entered the ring armed with head trainer Jose Benavidez Sr., Valenzuela’s former trainer.

The early action was competitive but the tone was set for things to come. Colbert boxed well and found his range for his right hand. Salcido applied constant pressure and was successful with his whipping left hook to the body.

Momentum permanently shifted in Salcido’s direction midway through the fight. Colbert lacked the firepower to earn Salcido’s respect and—at this stage of his career—the skill-set to keep him at bay.

Salcido constantly forced Colbert against the ropes and targeted his body. He would come back with right hands upstairs while not showing any regard for the incoming.

Colbert was given a stern warning by his corner, led by Aureliano Sosa, after the eighth round. The clear instruction were to turn things around or they would pull the plug.

That promise was honored.

Salcido repeatedly had Colbert hurt and was on his way to a stoppage after a four-punch combination. Colbert was pushed into the ropes, where he absorbed two more shots. Salcido went in to close the show, only for Colbert’s corner to literally wave the towel in surrender.

Colbert (17-3, 6 knockouts) has now lost two straight and three of his last four.

At his best, Colbert won and defended a secondary version of the WBA junior lightweight title. He was upgraded to full titlist following the divisional departure of Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis (30-0, 28 KOs). The glory was short-lived, however; he lost a lopsided Feb. 2022 decision to then-unbeaten Hector Luis Garcia in Las Vegas.

His lone win since then was a disputed ten-round decision over Valenzuela last March 25, also in Vegas. With back-to-back knockout defeats, there are questions abound as to what’s next for the 28-year-old.

Meanwhile, Salcido’s career is flying high.

The win was his second in a row as he improved to 20-1 (14 KOs). Salcido’s lone defeat came in his U.S. debut and on a ProBox show. He was outpointed by Jose Nuñez (17-0-2, 7 KOs) in their battle of unbeaten prospects last Oct. 4 in Plant City, Florida.

Salcido rebounded with an eight-round win over Luis Coria on a Dec. 1 Red Owl Boxing show in Houston, Texas. He had to wait ten months for his next payday, but patience was certainly a virtue on this occasion.

UNDERCARD RESULTS

Tsendbaatar Erdenbat (11-0, 5 KOs) outpointed Dominican Republic’s Frency Fortunato (15-2, 11 KOs) over ten junior lightweight rounds. Scores were 100-90, 98-92 and 98-92 for Erdenbat, a two-time Olympic quarterfinalist for Mongolia.

Najee Lopez (12-0, 9 KOs) made quick work of late replacement Ismael Ocles (15-17-2, 3 KOs). A wicked liver shot forced a delayed reaction knockdown from which Ecuador’s Ocles never recovered. The light heavyweight bout was stopped at 2:01 of the third round.

Atlanta’s Lopez made his pro debut on the ProBox circuit and has been a constant presence on the series.

Opening the four-fight telecast, Los Angeles’ David Navarro (6-1, 3 KOs) outpointed Cincinnati’s Mykell Gamble (7-1, 4 KOs) over eight rounds. Scores were 78-73, 78-73 and 77-74 for Navarro, who has now won five in a row.

Follow @JakeNDaBox