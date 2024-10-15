Dominique Francis stops Julio Carrera Lugo in clash of unbeaten junior lightweights

Dominique Francis - Photo by Mikael Ona

Dominique Francis has emerged as a fighter to be reckoned with at 130 pounds.

Francis knocked out Julio Carrera Lugo this past Saturday night at Adventist Health (also known as the Stockton) Arena in Stockton, California.

On paper, the Francis-Carrera fight was a compelling clash of unbeaten junior lightweight prospects, but Francis immediately asserted himself from the opening bell, dominating the action with his jab, speed, and explosive combinations.

During round four, Francis landed a left hook to the body followed by two right crosses to the head. Francis again landed another devastating left hook to the body that forced Carrera to drop to one knee, where referee Marcos Rosales counted Carrera out at 2:21.

Francis, who resides in Opa Locka, Florida, previously fought on April 6 in Naucalpan, Mexico, defeating Uriel Lopez Juarez by unanimous decision. The win took place less than 10 months after Francis overcame a knockdown to win a hard-fought decision over Braian Arguello, which took place in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

“I told you (in an interview prior to the Carrera fight) all I can be is me,” Francis told The Ring Monday. “Can’t nobody be me better than I can be me. (The) crowd was booing because they wanted a rock ‘em-sock ‘em style fight, but I stayed composed and got him out of there.

“What’s next is that I (will) stay in the gym and just get ready for what’s next to come.”

The 23-year-old Francis is managed by Andrew Smith and co-trained by Derik Santos and father Smith Francis. He is ranked No. 12 by the WBA at 126 pounds.

Francis improved to 16-0, 10 knockouts. Carrera, who resides in Navojoa, Mexico, falls to 18-1-1, 14 KOs. In his previous fight on December 20, the 25-year-old knocked out Oscar Mora in the opening round.

In the main event, fringe lightweight contender Gabriel Flores, Jr. defeated late-sub Dennis Contreras by unanimous decision. Scores were 80-72, 80-72, and 79-73 for Flores, who improved to 25-2, 8 KOs.

The 24-year-old Flores has now won his last four fights since a decision loss to Giovanni Cabrera in July 2022. Father and trainer, Gabe Flores, Sr., promoted Saturday’s card.

Contreras, who resides in Guadalajara, Mexico, falls to 24-15-1, 22 KOs. The 32-year-old has now lost his last five bouts after winning his previous four.

