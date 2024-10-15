Chris Colbert, Omar Salcido Make Weight For ProBox TV Main Event In Plant City, Florida

Chris Colbert and Omar Salcido made proper use of the one-week delay in their head-on collision.

Both boxers were inside the agreed-upon limit for their scheduled ten-round ProBox TV main event Wednesday from ProBox TV Events Center in Plant City, Florida. Colbert was 136.8 pounds, while Salcido checked in at 136 pounds.

The fight is contracted at 137 pounds. They were due to meet one week ago, but the event was shut down due to Hurricane Milton, which wreaked havoc on the greater Tampa area.

Colbert (17-2, 6 knockouts) previously held the WBA junior lightweight title. The Brooklyn, New York native has lost two of his three past starts, however. He suffered a lopsided defeat to then-unbeaten Hector Luis Garcia in Feb. 2022 to end his title reign.

Thirteen months passed before Colbert returned to the ring. He moved up to lightweight, where he claimed a disputed 10-round unanimous decision over Jose ‘Rayo’ Valenzuela last March 25 in Las Vegas. Valenzuela got it back in blood, as Colbert was savagely knocked out in the sixth round of their rematch last Dec. 16 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Valenzuela-Colbert II aired live on the last ever broadcast of Showtime Championship Boxing. Showtime bowed out of the sport soon thereafter. The night serves as Colbert’s most recent ring appearance, at least until the opening bell sounds for Wednesday’s main event.

Salcido (19-1, 13 KOs) fights in the U.S. for the third straight time. The 24-year-old is originally from Mexico, which housed his first seventeen career bouts.

The U.S. debut for Salcido produced his lone career defeat. It came on a ProBox show, as he was outpointed by Jose Nuñez (17-0-2, 7 KOs) in their battle of unbeaten prospects last Oct. 4 in Plant City, Florida.

Salcido rebounded with an eight-round win over Luis Coria last Dec. 1 in Houston, Texas.

Below are the weights for the rest of the undercard.

Tsendbaatar Erdenbat (10-0, 5 KOs), Paramount, California via Tsetserleg, Mongolia, 130 pounds

Frency Fortunato (15-1, 11 KOs), Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, 129.8 pounds

10 rounds, junior lightweight

Najee Lopez (11-0, 8 KOs), Atlanta, Georgia, 176 pounds

Ismael Ocles (15-16-2, 3 KOs) Quito, Ecuador, 173.4 pounds

8 rounds, light heavyweight (176-pound contracted limit)

David Navarro (6-1, 3 KOs), Los Angeles, California, 127.2 pounds

Mykell Gamble (7-0, 4 KOs), Cincinnati, Ohio, 128 pounds

8 rounds, featherweight (128-pound contracted limit)

