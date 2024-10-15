Naoya Inoue-Sam Goodman IBF Mandatory Title Fight Heads To Oct. 29 Purse Bid

(Photo by Naoki Fukuda)

A ‘Monster’ purse bid is on the horizon.

The Ring has learned that the IBF has scheduled an Oct. 29 hearing to determine promotional rights for the Naoya Inoue-Sam Goodman mandatory title fight. The two sides were ordered to begin negotiations in mid-September for their junior featherweight championship. The sanctioning body has yet to be notified of a deal in place and has taken appropriate action.

“On September 12, 2024 the IBF ordered Champion Naoya Inoue and #1 rated Sam Goodman to begin negotiations,” IBF president Daryl People informed all registered promoters in a letter obtained by The Ring. “An agreement could not be reached during the time frame allotted.

“The IBF is ordering a purse bid in this office on Tuesday, October 29, 2024 at 12 Noon. Bids must be submitted at 11:45 AM to be promptly opened at 12 Noon.”

Goodman is Inoue’s IBF junior featherweight mandatory challenger. Inoue is The Ring and undisputed champion at the weight but with two mandatory title defenses to honor, beginning with the IBF.

The two sides can still come to terms at any point prior to the start of the purse bid hearing. Given the fight’s status, it is the path normally traveled.

Japan’s Inoue (28-0, 25 knockouts) has been with Ohashi Promotions throughout his already Hall-of-Fame worthy career. The RING’s No. 2 pound-for-pound entrant and reigning Fighter of the Year is also co-promoted by Top Rank. Australia’s Goodman (19-0, 8 KOs) is with No Limit Boxing.

The attractive matchup pits two of the four highest ranked fighters at the weight by The Ring. Inoue has been The Ring champion at 122 since last Dec. 26. Goodman has advanced to No. 3 at 122.

Inoue fully unified the division with a tenth-round knockout of Marlon Tapales last Dec. 26 at Ariake Arena in Tokyo. He claimed the IBF and WBA belts, retained the WBC and WBO titles and fulfilled The Ring championship vacancy.

With the win came inherited WBA and IBF mandatories. Tapales was the No. 1-ranked IBF contender when he defeated Murodjon Akhmadaleiev last April 8 in San Antonio, Texas. Akhmadaliev (12-1, 9 KOs) has since made his way to the WBA No. 1 position and was even ordered to next face Inoue. However, the sanctioning body has yet to call for a purse bid or further advance that status.

It opened the door for Goodman to receive his first career title shot more than a year after earning his place in line. The unbeaten boxer soundly defeated Ra’eese Aleem in their June 2023 title eliminator to become the No. 1 contender. He has since fought four times while awaiting his crack at the division’s top prize. Comparatively, Akhmadaliev’s WBA title elimination win over Kevin Gonzalez is his only fight during that span. However, much of the reason for the inactivity was expecting a WBA mandatory title shot versus Inoue that forced at least once bout cancelation.

Nevertheless, Inoue and his team still need to come correct with Goodman to preserve his targeted Dec. 24 fight date in Japan. This very matchup was rumored to headline the Christmas Eve show. There is work to be done to get there, and to avoid a purse bid hearing.

Inoue has won titles in four weight divisions, including undisputed reigns at 118 and 122. He has twice defended The Ring championship and all four major belts at 122 this year. Both were knockout wins over former titleholders. Inoue survived his lone career knockdown in a sixth-round knockout of Luis Nery on May 4 at Tokyo Dome. It was followed by a seventh-round stoppage of TJ Doheny on Sept. 3 at Ariake Arena.

