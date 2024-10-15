Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol: writers and experts share their scorecards and opinions

Artur Beterbiev v Dmitry Bivol hear the scorecards of their Ring championship bout - Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry Promotions

Sometimes a fight divides public opinion, and there have been many over the years.

Historically, the middleweight showdown between Marvin Hagler-Sugar Ray Leonard was the most hotly debated result in recent memory, and still is even today. More recently, the Ring lightweight championship fight between Vasiliy Lomachenko-Devin Haney polarized opinions, and on Saturday Artur Beterbiev-Dmitry Bivol joined the list.

While Leonard and Haney boxed on the back foot and got the decision, Bivol wasn’t able to do so and lost as 12-round majority decision.

One thing the masses universally agree on is that the Ring light heavyweight championship contest was extraordinary, and very close.

I spoke to many of the insiders who contributed to last week’s Fight Picks and a few others, and garnered their thoughts as I asked them who they thought won (my own opinion is included here as well).

Here’s how the experts see it:

THE RING

LEE GROVES: DRAW

“Except for the final result, the fight went pretty much as I thought it would. Bivol boxing well early, then Beterbiev coming on strong in the late rounds. I believe the key moment happened in round seven when Bivol attempted to follow up his advantage after scoring heavily, only to be caught with a big Beterbiev blow. It was the first time he was able to nail Bivol, and I believe that sequence represented a significant confidence boost. From there, Beterbiev rallied, and, in the eyes of two judges, he did enough to win. I scored the fight 114-114, and this is a fight that definitely should spawn a rematch. Hopefully that will be made soon, and it’ll be just as tough a pick.”

MARTIN MULCAHEY: BIVOL

“I saw Bivol doing enough to win (has any boxer in last decade won more rounds on back foot?), keeping distance the majority of the time and countering intelligently. However, one of my favorite lines in predicting fights is that a boxer ‘has to make the judges look at him and his work’… and that is what Beterbiev did. He was coming forward and being the aggressor, especially in the championship rounds, so I have no problem with a split decision victory or draw. Also, with a heavy puncher like Beterbiev judges at ringside can actually hear a punch land even if they did not see it, because the action is at other side of ring, which could be a minor factor. It was more of a tactical bout than back-and-forth affair. Given the amateur resumes of both I thought it would be, so I was actually a bit surprised when Beterbiev was given the victory. This, also, made me think the judges got it right in the end.”

ANSON WAINWRIGHT: BETERBIEV

“Excellent fight that was absorbing throughout and close. I did feel Beterbiev deserved the win. I scored it 7-5 for Beterbiev, he closed better and I felt had the bigger more dominant moments throughout. Beterbiev is a much better boxer than many think, his defense and Bivol’s for that matter were very good in the fight. This was a very high-end boxing match where both were very focused and determined not to make a mistake and get caught out. Ultimately, I think Beterbiev’s pressure and heavy hands won the day. Not bad for a man who turns 40 in January.”

MICHAEL MONTERO: BIVOL

“Watching live, I scored the bout 115-113 for Bivol. Admittedly, it was VERY close, but I felt Bivol had built up a lead going into the championship rounds. There were probably six swing rounds in the fight, which is insane. So it really comes down to what you appreciated more – Beterbiev’s pressure and activity, or Bivol’s superior accuracy and boxing. My eyes saw Beterbiev playing “follow the leader” for much of the fight. Yes, he threw more punches, but was not very accurate (landed just 12 percent of his jabs and 20 percent total punches, according to CompuBox). Which is ultimately why I edged it to Bivol. All that being said, Bivol did give up too much ground in the championship rounds. Body language is big in close rounds, and all three judges scored 10-12 for Beterbiev. I’m sure Bivol would do it differently if he could go back. Regardless of how you scored it, this fight needs to happen again. It was a spectacular chess match between two top-five pound-for-pound fighters. I hope Turki Alalshikh can make it happen early next year.”

RON BORGES: BIVOL

“I felt Bivol won a close decision 115-113 because he dictated the pace for much of the fight and countered Beterbiev’s best attacks with a response. Having said that, Beterbiev made the fight close in the later rounds and seemed stronger at the end. Had this been a true championship distance 15-round fight… who knows? But it wasn’t. I thought Bivol was more effective to the body and more consistent defensively, blocking and parrying a lot of Beterbiev’s attacks. In the end, a draw would have probably been the best outcome thus making the call for a rematch clear. They should do it again after a long rest. I would favor Bivol in a rematch. Two other thoughts: the guy who had it 8-4 filled that card out before he got to ringside. Impossible to be 8-4 in either direction. Second, Beterbiev should have to shave down that pillow he has on his chin. That beard is ridiculous.”

BOXING INSIDERS

BRAD GOODMAN (TOP RANK, MATCHMAKER): BIVOL/ DRAW

“I had the fight a draw or 7-5 Bivol but regardless of the decision it was two tremendous fighters with great intelligence. Both guy’s defenses were incredible as so many punches were blocked by each. They were thinking so much in there for someone to make a mistake and neither guy would give in. Bivol looked better with his counterpunching and flashier combos, but Beterbiev was very good with his smart aggression and especially the last couple rounds when he started taking control. It was a great fight in my opinion, as this was a thinking man’s fight. No losers here, and we need more fights like these in the future. Also, it was a pleasure to see both guys so classy throughout the buildup and until the final decision. No trash talking, just two guys trying to prove who’s the best.”

DUKE MCKENZIE (FORMER THREE-DIVISION TITLEHOLDER/TV ANALYST): BIVOL

“It was a very close fight, a very tense fight, physically draining for both. I had it 7-5 in favor of Bivol. I watched it with no sound, so not to be influenced by the commentary. But obviously watching the fight on an 80-inch TV screen isn’t the same as being there live where you can possibly see a completely different fight. Based on what I saw, Bivol’s punch output was marginally more accurate than Beterbiev. It wasn’t daylight robbery. Beterbiev hit a lot of arms and gloves while Bivol had the edge in accuracy. Bring on Beterbiev vs. Bivol 2.”

STEVE KIM (THE 3 KNOCKDOWN RULE): BETERBIEV

“There is certainly an argument for Bivol getting the decision (and I see that many people feel that way) but I just got the feeling that Beterbiev closed better down the stretch in what was a nip-and-tuck fight. Bivol in my view would have a stronger argument if he would’ve won either of rounds 11 or 12. This wasn’t necessarily a great fight, but one that was a high-level chess match. I enjoyed it, overall. It was tight and competitive throughout. After 12 rounds I had it 115-113 for Beterbiev. There were a lot of close rounds that upon re-watch I might switch, but that’s how I scored it originally as it took place.”

SERGIO MORA (FORMER WORLD CHAMPION/ COMMENTATOR): BIVOL

“7-5 Bivol. (Draw at worst). Bivol started off strong, but Beterbiev closed out stronger. People will always remember what happens in the end of fights. That’s seems to be what sticks to them.”

RUSS ANBER (CUTMAN/TRAINER): BETERBIEV

“I thought it was a high-level chess match really. Both guys were very respectful of each other, guards were held high. You could make a case that both of them beat the heck out of each other’s gloves with the amount of punches that were blocked by both guys. The guards were held high and it was tough to land clean on either guy. I though the overall aggression from Beterbiev might have just edged it for him. I thought it was probably quite even after 10 and Beterbiev certainly closed the strong enough to get the decision. I had Beterbiev edging it out.”

CAMILLE ESTEPHAN (PROMOTER, EYE OF THE TIGER): BETERBIEV

“I had it 7-5 for Artur. He closed the fight stronger and very importantly he looked like the boss in the ring. I think we don’t give enough attention to the guy that is pressing the action. Dmitry is extremely good, he’s technical but you could see the boss was clearly Artur in that ring.”

JOLENE MIZZONE (MANAGER): DRAW

“Going into the fight, I was picking Bivol. But then after seeing who the judges were, I switched to a draw. Watching the actual fight, I leaned towards Bivol winning, but Beterbiev came on strong in the end, so it could have gone either way. The reason I changed my mind to a draw was because of the judges. What people don’t understand is there are certain judges that favor the boxer and certain judges that favor the guy coming forward. In this case the one judge from Poland, Pawel, he tends the favor the guy coming forward. Feldman is a very good judge, but he tends to do the same. The other judge I wasn’t familiar with, so my thought was he would be in the middle, which he was. End of day, it was a great fight, with both guys having tremendous talent. As far as a robbery, I don’t see it that way, like I said it could have gone either way. One last thing, I think a lot of people watching fight (including myself) didn’t give Beterbiev enough credit because they are so used to him knocking people out or down.”

JOE ROTONDA (MATCHMAKER, MAIN EVENTS): DRAW

“Such a tough fight to score, by the time it ended I was confident that this thing would be a draw. I really can’t see an issue with any decision, it was that close of a fight.”

MATTHEW MACKLIN (FORMER WORLD TITLE CHALLENGER/ COMMENTATOR): DRAW

“I had it 114-114 but when I heard 116-112 I turned to Andy Clarke and said Bivol’s got it! So scoring it round-by-round I had 6 a piece but I did feel Bivol was winning the fight after 10 rounds and that Beterbiev needed a strong finish or maybe even knockdowns to win. Beterbiev did finish strong but not strongly enough to win on my card.”

JOHN BENINATI (MATCHMAKER): DRAW

“It was not that high-powered fight, but rather a very tactical one. One of the judges had 116-112, which was ridiculous. I could see why they gave it to Beterbiev, he was more aggressive, come-forward stuff. But Bivol fought a strategic well-balanced type of fight. I watched it with no sound, I had it 114-114. I thought Bivol was more tactical and outboxed Beterbiev, but as a realist, I can see how they gave it to Beterbiev, he was more aggressive come-forward style.”

RUDY HERNANDEZ (TRAINER): UNDECIDED

“Beterbiev vs. Bivol was a really, really close fight. I saw from the sixth round on. I’m in Japan. It’s one of those fights that are two (different fights.) The one live and the one on T.V. I’ve always said T.V. lies. You have to be there in person to get the real version. On T.V. it can be a little deceiving. During the fight, punches are thrown and they seem to connect by then you watch the replay and it wasn’t true. Based on opinions everywhere it could’ve gone either way. There were no losers. They must run it again.”

RAUL MARQUEZ (FORMER WORLD CHAMPION/COMMENTATOR): BIVOL

“Bivol outboxed Beterbiev like I thought he would. If anybody won, it was Bivol 115-113. I wouldn’t even be happy with a draw. 116-112 for Beterbiev is crazy.”

OLEKSANDR GVOZDYK (FORMER LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION): BIVOL

“Even though I thought it was gonna be Beterbiev, in my opinion Bivol won this fight clean. Bivol 7-5.”

ALEX STEEDMAN (COMMENTATOR): BETERBIEV

“Although lacking in drama or fireworks, this fight was captivating throughout. With Beterbiev in the ring, danger is ever present. It was always competitive and a particularly close or ‘difficult’ fight to score. I say that because for all the intent, technique, thought and effort put into those compelling rounds, particularly early on, actual scoring punches were in short supply. Bivol was faster and busier, boxing in sharp bursts but more often than not he hit gloves or missed. While Beterbiev stalked and menaced, some might say controlling the action but often without reward. I just leaned towards Beterbiev 115-113 courtesy of his bigger punches making an impression through rounds 5-7 and the late surge in 11 and 12. Bivol’s only tell that he was hurt in those middle rounds was by not punching. You only need to find two other rounds from the remaining seven to get there. However, any score from 116-112 down to a draw, either way, is entirely plausible for me. In fact, I’m continually astounded that seasoned boxing watchers, even professional fighters themselves seem to lose their minds over 116-112 but they’re cool with 115-113. It’s one-round difference. It’s only two rounds from a draw. I think sometimes they confuse or forget the mathematics of boxing which has a unique ‘double swing’ effect. If a boxer loses one round they then need to win two to get in front. Simple but significant numbers. I thought the scoring debate in this fight might revolve around the opening four rounds but the closer cards gave those 3-1 Bivol and like me, the 116-112 card went 2-2. Those rounds seemed closest to me, devoid of real action and open to debate. I feel any result hinges on those but not so according to these judges. In other words, anyone screaming up a ‘robbery’ on Bivol’s behalf is barking up the wrong tree. That’s where the noise could’ve been but he was rewarded in those anyway.”

TOM GRAY (FORMER MANAGING EDITOR OF THE RING): BIVOL

“I scored the fight 115-113 for Bivol but was open to the decision going in any direction before it was announced. A close points win for Beterbiev is acceptable, but it was spoiled by a ludicrous 116-112 card in his favor. For me, Bivol was by far the more accurate fighter, and that’s reflected in the CompuBox stats. He limited Beterbiev to a 20 percent connect percentage, which is extraordinary and underlines a stellar defensive effort. As the decades have passed, I believe there’s a tendency to reward a volume puncher when the shots are striking the gloves. That doesn’t work for me. If Bivol is catching shots on the gloves, then it’s his defense that should be given credit. How hard the shots look doesn’t make the slightest bit of difference if they’re not hitting the target areas.”

ROBERTO DIAZ (MATCHMAKER): BIVOL

“As we anticipated a great fight, an even fight and a fight that we need to see a rematch and we would want to see the rematch regardless of the decision. As we expected Beterbiev was the aggressor while Bivol the boxer. I feel that Bivol was able to control the power of Beterbiev with help movement and his skill, his jab was key. It a close fight it is hard to call it a robbery but it also important to award the right fighter. I understand how difficult this is in boxing as it’s subjunctive but the damage it does to a fighter when he wins but doesn’t get the decision is huge, it can cost him a lot of money in the next one. After a great fight we need a great decision and just as fighters, promoters, are held accountable, officials must be held accountable. I had Bivol winning the fight and we must get the rematch.”

Final tally: Bivol 9, Beterbiev 5, Draw 5, Undecided 2

