William Scull hopes to give Cuba a new champ in title clash vs Vladimir Shishkin

William Scull - Photo by Torsten Helmke

Canelo Alvarez has been the premier super middleweight since late 2020 and proceeded to become undisputed champion in 2021.

However, while boxing’s biggest star is never short of challengers, he can only fight so many of them and that includes his mandatories. Back in August the IBF decided their mandatory William Scull had waited long enough and stripped Canelo of their title.

On Saturday, Scull will face Vladimir Shishkin for the vacant IBF title at the Stadthalle, Falkensee, near Berlin, Germany.

“It’s a dream come true to be able to fight Vladimir Shishkin for the world title on October 19 after so many years of waiting,” Scull (22-0, 9 knockouts) told The Ring. “It means a lot to me because it has been my dream since I was a child and I am very happy to be able to compete in this championship thanks to the support of my family, who are involved in all of this, my coach Franquis Aldama, my fitness trainer Raul Moggiano and my promoter Agon Sport (Ingo Volckmann).”

The Cuban-born fighter amassed over 300 amateur fights before defecting to Argentina in 2016.

His first nine fights took place there before it became clear he had the talent to make an impact on the world stage and brokered a deal to head to Germany in 2019.

That gave his career more focus and he became the IBF mandatory since besting Evgeny Shvedenko in July 2022. Since then, he’s patiently waited for the call which ultimately never came.

“It was a difficult time in my career because I didn’t know what was going to happen,” he said of waiting for his world title shot. “In reality, I was looking forward to facing super champion Canelo Alvarez, but I was always focused and knew that something good was going to happen.”

The 32-year-old hopes to harness his amateur experience and professional experience to beat Shishkin.

“From what I’ve seen so far, he’s a strong boxer, but I’m ready to beat anything Shishkin brings,” he explained. “I’m a fighter who can do all three distances and I’ve prepared well, I have all the skills to beat him.”

For much of his career, Scull has been in the shadow of two of his illustrious countryman, David Morrell and more recently Osleys Iglesias. He doesn’t see that as a problem and actually sees it as a positive.

“It’s something very important for Cuban boxing, I’m motivated by the success of my compatriots,” he said. “Viva Cuba! They will have the next IBF world champion on the 19th.”

Shishkin, rated at No. 6 by The Ring at super middleweight, turned professional in 2016. He’s managed to show his class by stopping Nadjib Mohammedi (TKO 10), DeAndre Ware (TKO 8) and unbeaten Ulises Sierra (UD 10).

The 33-year-old Russian has also dominated then-once-beaten Sena Agbeko (UD 10) on ShoBox and outpointed former IBF titlist Jose Uzcategui (UD 12). Since then, he has spent time treading water beating a pair of journeymen.

I’d favor Scull who is fighting at home to edge matters by 12-round unanimous decision though expect Shishkin to have his moments.

Questions and/or comments can be sent to Anson at [email protected].

Follow @AnsonWainwright