Anthony Olascuaga retains WBO flyweight belt in cuts-induced ND over Jonathan Gonzalez

Anthony Olascuaga

WBO flyweight titleholder Anthony Olascuaga (7-1-1, 6 KOs) had an early night at the office when mandatory challenger Jonathan ‘Bomba’ Gonzalez (28-3-2, 14 KOs) withdrew from the bout with a cut eye after an accidental clash of heads in the opening round at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on Monday night.

Boxing in the opening fight of the world title tripleheader that also featured Kosei Tanaka attempting to defend his WBO super flyweight strap against Phumelele Cafu and WBC bantamweight beltholder Junto Nakatani facing Tasana Salapat, the 25-year-old Olascuaga from Las Angeles put the heat on Gonzalez early, pressuring the Puerto Rican southpaw and using angles to create openings for his two-handed power shots.

Gonzalez was cut over the left eyebrow when both boxers lunged in. He was sent to the neutral corner where the ringside doctor examined the cut and allowed him to continue. Not long after the action resumed, referee Robert Hoyle asked Gonzalez if he could see. The 33-year-old said no, and the fight was abandoned.

Our first fight is ruled a no decision after Jonathan Gonzalez suffers a cut in R1. #NakataniChitpattana | LIVE on @ESPNPlus pic.twitter.com/utU2iXsBOO — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) October 14, 2024

The fight was ruled a no-contest at the official time of 2:25 of the first round.

The Rudy Hernandez-trained Olascuaga, who was boxing for the fourth straight time in Japan, has been touted as the future of the division after his highlight-reel knockout of Riku Kano in the third round of their bout for the vacant WBO 112lb title clash in March.

Unfortunately, he didn’t get much of a chance to show his credentials. Gonzalez was quick to find a way out of the bout and he will be fortunate to land a meaningful fight in the immediate future.

Olascuaga, rated at No. 8 by The Ring at flyweight, will hopefully get another fight sooner rather than later against a more willing opponent. In an ideal world, that would come against WBA titleholder Seigo Yuri Akui (21-2-1, 11 KOs), who claimed a 12-round split decision victory over Thailand’s Thananchai Charunphak (25-2, 15 KOs) at the same venue last night.

The only loss on Olascuaga’s ledger is to talented Japanese boxer Tanaka, who now boxes one division north.