WATCH: Daniel Gonzalez calls out Vito Mielnicki after beating Michael Anderson

Photo by Carlo Estonactoc

Daniel “El Gallo” Gonzalez (22-4-1, 7 KOs) scored one of the biggest victories of his career on Saturday, October 12, defeating Michael “Slick” Anderson in his hometown of Newark, N.J. in the ten-round main event of a Rising Star Promotions card at Prudential Center.

Gonzalez of the Woodhaven section of Queens, N.Y. spoke with The Ring’s Ryan Songalia afterwards about what the victory means, his strategy and his desire to face another New Jersey favorite – Vito Mielnicki Jr. – at 154 pounds.