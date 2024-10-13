Alberto Mora scores one punch KO of Benito Garcia to remain unbeaten

Photo from Bxstrs

Alberto Mora scored a one-punch knockout win over Benito Garcia Friday night at the Domo del CODE in Garcia’s hometown of Guadalajara, Mexico. Mora improves to 12-0, 9 knockouts.

From the opening bell, Mora was effective in outboxing Garcia, utilizing distance to consistently land combinations. Garcia attempted to cut off the ring, but was not consistent enough, as Mora effectively moved in and out of punching range.

Mora was more aggressive and initiated exchanges in round three, putting Garcia on the defensive with accurate punches and combinations. During an exchange in round four, Mora landed a right-left combination to the body that dropped Garcia to the canvas. Garcia struggled to get up, grimacing in pain as he was counted out at 2:26.

Including Friday’s win over Garcia, Mora, who resides in Mexico City and splits his time training there and in the United States, has stopped five of his last six opponents and has a regional title under his belt.

The 26-year-old stopped Raul Galaviz Hernandez in round five of his previous fight on June 14. Three months before the win over Galaviz, Mora defeated once-beaten Fernando Romero Hilario by unanimous decision.

Mora is signed to BXSTRS, which is promoting Friday’s card. He is trained by Jay Najar, who also trains lightweight contender William Zepeda.

Garcia falls to 17-9-3, 5 KOs. He was coming off a knockout win over journeyman Jesus Garcia Frutos on July 27, which also took place in Guadalajara.

The 24-year-old has now lost four of his last six fights.

Fringe junior welterweight contender Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela of Guadalajara defeated Jesus Lopez by unanimous decision. Scores were 79-72, 79-72 and 78-73 for Gollaz, who improved to 30-3-1, 17 KOs.

Gollaz dominated most of the fight, dropping the aggressive Lopez midway through round eight. Despite getting dropped, Lopez was not hurt and still remained in the pocket, exchanging combinations until the final bell.

The 29-year-old has now won his last five bouts since a close decision loss to Montana Love in May 2022.

Lopez, who resides in Costa Rica, Mexico, falls to 16-15-3, 4 KOs. He was unbeaten in his previous 11 fights prior to the fight against Gollaz.

In a clash of flyweights who reside in Tijuana, Jose Russell improved to 16-0, 10 KOs, defeating Arnulfo Salvador (16-7-1, 9 KOs) by unanimous decision. Scores were 78-73, 78-73, and 79-75 for Russell.

Salvador was deducted a point in round eight for butting with his head, which he had been warned for in previous rounds.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper.

