Kenshiro Teraji Stops Cristofer Rosales In 11th Round To Become Two-Division Titlist

Photo credit: Naoki Fukuda

Kenshiro Teraji didn’t take very long to grow comfortable at flyweight.

The former RING and unified junior flyweight champion became a two-division titlist after an 11th round stoppage of Nicaragua’s Cristofer Rosales. A broken nose was the determining factor by the ringside physician to advise referee Laurence Cole to stop the contest.

Teraji claimed the vacant WBC flyweight title with the win Sunday at Ariake Arena in Tokyo.

“I am very relieved,” Teraji said through in-ring translator Mizuka Koike. “I trained hard to impress my fans. I believe I’ve done that tonight.”

Teraji (24-1, 15 knockouts) jumped out to a strong start at a weight long familiar to Rosales, who once held the very title at stake.

Rosales (37-7, 22 KOs) scored an upset knockout win over Daigo Higa in April 2018 to win the belt in Yokohama, Japan. He lost the belt by year’s end after one successful defense.

The visiting Nicaraguan returned to Tokyo with far more familiar company this time around. Rosales now trains with Eddy Reynoso and was accompanied by four-division champ Saul ‘Canelo ‘Alvarez (62-2-2, 39 KOs).

As motivating as it was, Rosales still had to fight the good fight all on his own.

Teraji was a step ahead throughout the contest, though by no means flawless. Rosales managed to sneak in a few right hands, which Teraji always handled well.

Neither fighter hit the canvas but Rosales was badly rocked by a Teraji right in the third. He was briefly in trouble but managed to steady his legs.

The damage was already done by that point, though, and would factor into the night’s end. The sequence left Rosales with a broken nose which put him on borrowed time.

Rosales managed to get on the scoreboard on one card thanks to a competitive fourth. Teraji was tagged with a right hand but shook off the blow and continued to come forward.

Teraji was ahead 40-36, 40-36 and 39-37 through four rounds, as announced via WBC’s open scoring policy. He added to his lead in the ensuing rounds and left Rosales to the point of no return through eight rounds.

Of far greater concern than narrowing the gap on the cards was finding a way for Rosales to make it to the bell. His nose continued to worsen to where it visibly affected his breathing. Teraji was steady on his attack, not wasting any punches or movement.

Time was called at the start of the eleventh round to allow the doctor to examine Rosales. It was just long enough to determine that the former titlist was no longer fit to continue.

Rosales snapped a five-fight win streak with the setback. He is now 2-3 in title fights, all with the WBC flyweight belt at stake.

The development saw Teraji improve to 15-1 in title fights now spanning two weight divisions. One day, he will have a chance to relive the moment.

“I was very nervous when I walked into the ring,” admitted Teraji. “The night was a blur, I really don’t remember what it felt like, I was just focused on victory.

“I was a little cautious during the fight. But I hope to show the new me during my second title reign. I will continue to get better.”

The belt was made available after Julio Cesar Martinez vacated to compete at junior bantamweight. The troubled former titlist defeated Rosales to win the WBC title in Dec. 2019.

Teraji was deep into his first WBC junior flyweight title reign at that time. He made eight successful defenses before he was dethroned by countryman Masamichi Yabuki in their terrific Sept. 2021 affair. A tenth-round knockout remains Teraji’s lone career defeat, one that came at the tail end of recovering from Covid.

Revenge came just six months later. Teraji was at full health for their March 2022 rematch, which he won via third round knockout to regain his title. The RING championship and the WBA title were added one fight later. Teraji claimed a stunningly one-sided eighth-round knockout of then-unbeaten countryman Hiroto Kyoguchi in tbeir Nov. 2022 unification bout.

Three championship defenses followed before Teraji left behind the crown in June to campaign at flyweight. Now back on the title stage, the goal is to add more belts.

“Title unification is always on my mind,” stated Teraji. “There is another flyweight title fight on day two of this weekend (WBO titlist Anthony Olascuaga versus Jonathan Gonzalez). Hopefully after that we will have something to announce.”

Follow @JakeNDaBox