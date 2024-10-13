Shokichi Iwata Knocks Out Jairo Noriega In 3rd, Wins Vacant WBO Junior Flyweight Title

Japan added two more titlists to its growing list in a span of 24 hours.

Both came at junior flyweight, with Shokichi Iwata the latest to hoist a title over his head. It came in emphatic style as he knocked out Jairo Noriega in the third round to win the vacant WBO 108-pound belt Saturday at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

A right to the body and left hook upstairs put Noriega down for the night at the end of the third in their ESPN+ opener.

Spain’s Noriega actually jumped out a strong start in his first major title fight. He entered the ring as the underdog but outboxed the heavier-handed Iwata through one.

That good fortune didn’t last very long. Iwata (14-1, 11 knockouts) picked up the pace and never really looked back. The former title challenger landed the more telling blows and quickly built towards the expected ending.

It arrived in a hurry, as Iwata found his opening.

Noriega (14-1, 3 KOs) was moving back towards the ropes and ran out of ring space. Iwata connected with a right hand downstairs to set up the money shot. A flush left hook caught Noriega on the chin to send him to the canvas.

Referee Raul Caiz Jr. immediately waved off the contest.

The win saw Iwata collect the WBO junior flyweight title left behind in a mass defection atop the division.

Jonathan ‘Bomba’ Gonzalez previously held the belt but vacated to compete at flyweight. The Puerto Rican boxer challenges WBO 112-pound titlist Anthony Olascuaga (7-1, 5 KOs) on Sunday in this very venue.

Iwata lost a twelve-round decision to Gonzalez in his Nov. 2022 title bid. His lone defeat was since followed by a current five-fight win streak, all inside the distance.

The win for Iwata crowned a second titlist in the 108-pound divsion. It came 24 hours after countryman Masamichi Yabuki (17-4, 16 KOs) dethroned Sivenathi Nontshinga (13-2, 10 KOs) to win the IBF belt Saturday in Tokoname, Aichi, Japan.

