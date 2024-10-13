Seigo Yuri Akui Turns Away Determined Thananchal Charunphak, Retains WBA Flyweight Title

Seigo Yuri Akui had to sweat out a split decision in his latest title fight.

The reigning WBA flyweight titleholder edged Thailand’s Thananchai Charunphak on two of the three cards to retain his title. A determined Charunphak came out ahead on the card of judge Guillermo Perez (115-113). He was overruled by judges Robert Hoyle (115-113) and Kwan Ho Jang (117-111), who awarded Akui the decision.

Akui retained his WBA flyweight title with the win Sunday at Ariake Arena in Tokyo.

“This was not a satisfying performance at all,” Akui admitted to in-ring translator Mizuka Koike. “My opponent made it very tough for me. I was happy to have won but I can do better.”

Okayama’s Seigo Yuri Akui (21-2-1, 11 knockouts) jumped out to an early lead with crisp power shots. The defending titleholder was particularly effective upstairs with his straight right hand.

The inability to put away his opponents, however, saw Akui in a tougher than expected battle, particularly in the second half.

Charunphak (25-2, 15 KOs) was still around and fighting strong in the later rounds. Akui was often able to get the better of the exchanges but Charunphak scored with body shots.

Akui put together his punches well in the 12th and final round to seal the victory. True to character, Charunphak raised his hands at fight’s end, as if he pulled off the upset in his first career title fight.

His reaction wasn’t farfetched as he did enough on one scorecard. The other two scores allowed Akui to prevail in his third consecutive title fight, all in 2024.

“It was a very good fight. My opponent was very tough. I heard my daughter’s voice in the crowd. That motivated me to keep pushing forward.”

Akui dethroned unbeaten long-reigning WBA beltholder Artem Dalakian via unanimous decision on Jan. 23 in Osaka. The win was followed by a similarly scored points win over countryman Taku Kuwahara on May 4 at the famed Tokyo Dome.

His third fight of the year was the only one where he wasn’t confident of victory by fight’s end. So much, that Akui didn’t even bother to call out any names for his next fight.

“My mind is telling me to just keep training,” noted Akui. “So I will go back to the gym and just keep training.”

Akui-Charunphak was one of four title fights on Saturday’s ESPN+ telecast.

Follow @JakeNDaBox