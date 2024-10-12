Artur Beterbiev makes history as undisputed light heavy champ in four-belt era

In the end, it was aggression over agility, it was constant pressure over deft skill.

In the end, the judges saw the pressure, awarding Artur Beterbiev a majority decision over Dmitry Bivol on Saturday to become the first undisputed light heavyweight world champion in the four-belt era at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Judge Glenn Feldman’s 115-113 and Pawel Kardyni’s 116-112 scores in favor of Beterbiev overruled judge Manuel Palomo’s 114-114 draw.

“I did not do good today, I wanted to box more (better) today, but I will do better one day,” said the victorious Beterbiev, who entered the fight with the WBC/WBO/IBF 175-pound belts and was The Ring’s No. 1 contender. “It was a little uncomfortable. Of course, it was a tough fight. Dmitry is a world champion, too. He has good skills, maybe better than me. But today, Allah chose me.

“During the fight, we always change something. I wanted to punch him. I was not slowing him, because I did not deliver the one big punch.”

It was the first time Beterbiev (21-0, 20 knockouts) went the distance, while it was the first loss for Bivol (23-1, 12 KOs).

“I am a warrior and I have to do everything perfect,” said Bivol in gracious defeat. “I don’t have any explanation, because it will look like excuses. I don’t know. I did my job. It just the opinion of the judges. He won. That’s what I could say. He was powerful, very powerful.

“I would like to do it again. It is my dream to be undisputed.”

According to CompuBox stats, Bivol connected on 50% of his power punches, while Beterbiev only landed 29% of his. Bivol landed 33 power punches over the first six rounds, while Beterbiev landed 23. Beterbiev turned the tide over the last six rounds by landing 67 power punches to Bivol’s 51.

In rounds 11 and 12, Beterbiev landed 29 power punches, while Bivol landed 19. The fighters were separated by four or less connects in 8 of the 12 rounds fought, according to CompuBox.

Bivol, who entered the fight as the WBA light heavyweight titlist, landed 141 of 417 total punches to Beterbiev’s 137 of 682.

Beterbiev became to the first undisputed light heavyweight world champion since Roy Jones Jr. defeated Reggie Johnson in 1999.

In the opening round, both fighters seemed tentative, through pawing, probing jabs. It was Bivol that opened up first, when Bivol landed a quick one-two combination. The action picked up in the final minute, although Bivol staved off Beterbiev’s pressure.

In the second, Bivol used his jab as Beterbiev tried to get inside. It was Bivol who landed the heavier shots. Beterbiev controlled the center of the ring, serving as the aggressor. While Beterbiev tried walking down Bivol, Bivol was nowhere to be found, dodging Beterbiev’s aggression.

With 1:43 left in the third, Bivol nailed Beterbiev with a quick counter combination, just over Beterbiev’s jab. Through three, Bivol had outlanded Beterbiev 38-23.

Bivol connected with a straight right with 1:10 left in the fifth. Beterbiev made it interesting, when he connected with a jab, and landed a right to the body, and for a moment, Bivol was retreating.

As the sixth opened, Beterbiev landed a heavy right. Once again, Beterbiev played the role as the stalker. Bivol changed roles for a moment as the round neared the two-minute mark. Beterbiev changed that quickly, standing in the center of the ring and pecking away with his jab.

With 1:02 left, Bivol stayed off the ropes, and worked his way back into the center of the ring, landing a counter left to the head. Beterbiev struck back with a body shot.

In between the sixth and seventh, Beterbiev’s trainer Marc Ramsey urged him to stay in front of Bivol, stressed to keep the heat on. Beterbiev landed an average of four power shots a round, well below his average of 13 power punches a round.

Through six, Bivol was still outlanding Beterbiev, 68-48.

With 1:47 left in the seventh, Bivol landed a combination, breaking through Beterbiev’s high guard. With just over a minute left in the round, Bivol appeared to hurt Beterbiev with a right-left combination, followed by another right-left, right-left counter.

Bivol had Beterbiev backing up, and it seemed Bivol may have punched himself out, because Beterbiev turned the tables and in the last 30 seconds, Beterbiev was slamming Bivol against the ropes.

Halfway through the eighth, Bivol connected with a right to the body, which Beterbiev answered a few moments later with a right. Bivol’s left eye looked like it was swelling on the eyebrow. By the end of the fight, Bivol’s left eye would be a mess.

In the closing seconds of the eighth, Beterbiev popped Bivol with a right, followed by a right uppercut. Bivol tried stealing the round with a barrage of punches in the final 10 seconds to no avail, striking Beterbiev’s gloves than Beterbiev.

With 2:37 left in the ninth, Bivol continued working levels, with a right to the body. Bivol connected with a left hook about a minute later. He kept looking for the left hook over Beterbiev’s jab.

With 55 seconds left in the round, Bivol dropped a left to Beterbiev’s body. Bivol opened up more with 29 seconds left in the round, striking Beterbiev in combination. All Beterbiev seemed able to do was stand there and try to fend off the punches.

Through nine rounds, Bivol connected on 58 power shots to Beterbiev’s 52, and outlanded Beterbiev in body shots, 20-18.

In the 10th, Bivol was holding the center of the ring, with Beterbiev circling him. With 47 seconds left, Bivol attacked, popping Beterbiev’s head with a combination. Beterbiev tried capturing Bivol on the ropes, but Bivol’s superior footwork would not allow it.

Possibly sensing he was in trouble, Beterbiev came out aggressively in the 11th. With 2:21, Bivol was timing Beterbiev, catching him with a counter right over Beterbiev’s jab. With 1:49 left, Beterbiev dug Bivol with a right to the body. After the midway point of the 11th, Bivol was forced to tie up Beterbiev, who was coming on, willing to connecting anywhere he could.

Bivol had his hands up and was taking shots. It was Beterbiev’s best round of the fight. He dominated the three minutes almost from start to finish. A right to the body, followed by a right uppercut had Bivol holding his hands high, absorbing the punishment.

Entering the final round, Bivol had outlanded Beterbiev 128-122. Bivol appeared to be slowing in the final rounds. Beterbiev’s aggression was paying dividends. He was penetrating Bivol’s high guard. Bivol, possibly thinking he was way ahead, was taking more punishment. Beterbiev walked down Bivol, and Bivol tried to stave off Beterbiev’s final charge.

As the last bell sounded, Bivol let out a huge sigh of relief, pleased in the end to be standing.

